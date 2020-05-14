When it comes to excelling at basketball, NBA players know they need to stay on top of their fitness and athleticism to make it happen. Every single NBA player who takes the court clearly has the skills to make it to the highest level, and hell, they likely were the top basketball player in their hometown, state, high school, and college. But what truly separates the regular players from the All-Star talents and championship-level players?

It’s partly natural talent, to be sure, but what really separates those players is the work they do in the gym. It’s the long hours and effort they put in when they’re not on the court—and not all players are created equal when it comes to work ethic.

The ones who craft the most muscular, athletic, and strong physiques are the players who can take things to the next level. That’s how a superstar like LeBron James has been able to remain the best player in the world while playing for over a decade. Through his training, during his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, James has brought a determination to always be at his strongest that is nearly unmatched by anyone in the NBA. As he shows on Instagram quite a bit, James is constantly in the gym, doing a range of agility, strength, and speed workouts that allow him to keep his stamina up, even at the end of games. But James isn’t the only player who has taken his physique to another level.

Kawhi Leonard has emerged as one of the top players in the NBA after leading the Toronto Raptors to its first championship in franchise history before joining the Los Angeles Clippers. With his punishing defense and incredible athleticism, Leonard’s ability to take over a game has put him in a class of his own. Along with players like Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, and Blake Griffin, James and Leonard have shown what working hard off the court can do.

Here’s a look at the 12 best physiques in the NBA.

Top 12 Fittest NBA Players

Andre Iguodala

Even into his 30s, Iguodala is still very much the same dynamic athlete he was when he entered the league. His speed and strength makes him great on both sides of the floor. 

Dwight Howard

Although Dwight Howard gets a bad rap around the league, the only reason he continues to get new opportunities is because of his dominating physical presence on both ends of the floor. His quick feet combined with his agility makes him a menace in the paint. 

Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe gives us regular sized people some hope, standing near 6 foot. His physical abilities allow him to overpower most players at his position on a given night. Earlier in his career, he was occasionally called “Mini-LeBron”, how many people can say that? 

Kenneth Faried

You don’t get the name “Manimal” by not being an absolute beast on the court. Although his main attribute is his energy, it’s backed by his incredible leaping and strength. 

DeAndre Jordan

No NBA player in their right mind is excited to see DeAndre Jordan in the paint when they are coming down the lane. Jordan has the athleticism of a smaller guard, but stands nearly 7 feet. His speed on the fast break combined with his ability to jump out of the gym makes him one of the better centers in the league. 

Kawhi Leonard

If you have the ability to guard the best player on the planet, LeBron James consistently you probably deserve to be on this list. Leonard was always physically gifted, but his talent has caught up to his body, making him one of the top forwards in the league. 

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka, similar to Kawhi Leonard came into the league with the physical tools. Ibaka, now in Orlando is looking to really flex his muscles and show the NBA what he has outside of being the third wheel on his former OKC team. 

Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside has made himself into a top big-man in the league off of his shear physical presence. Whiteside sometimes takes heat for his off court antics, but he’s undeniably amazing for a man of his size. 

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is arguably the greatest athlete at the point guard position to ever play this game. Westbrook’s game is predicated off elevated physical skills including speed, quickness, and power. What goes under the radar is his condition, he never stops and is always moving at full-speed. 

LeBron James

LeBron James, the guy who can play all five positions with ease. James has always been a freak of an athlete that allows him to do anything on the court. 

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is not the quickest guy on the court, but makes up for it with his overwhelming strength. He is one of the few shooting guards who takes advantage of smaller players when posting up. 

Blake Griffin

Although some of the “Must See BG,” has begun to ware off, it’s not because of his declining athleticism. Blake Griffin came into the league built like a veteran. Griffin runs the floor, leaps, and handles the ball like a much smaller man. Coming off of an injury plagued year, Griffin is looking to return to form. 

