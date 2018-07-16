New Era

MLB All-Star Game 2018: See New Era's Throwback-Style Hats

These are the hats the best players in baseball will be wearing when they play and train at the All-Star Game.

New Era
The MLB All-Star Game is in Washington D.C. this year, and the players' hats will reflect the location with a special design.

New Era designed two types of hats for the MLB's Midsummer Classic: one for players to take batting practice and work out in, and another for the game itself. The unique caps pay homage to baseball cap designs from the 80’s and 90’s, creating a modern style with some retro details.

The hats for the All-Star Game itself incorporate each team's colorways in a vibrant design along with a team-colored All-Star Game patch on the right side and the New Era logo on the left side. The training hats have either a red or blue base (red for the National League and blue for the American League) along with the MLB team logo surrounded by silver star accents. The brim also features three stars stitched on each side.  

You can check out your favorite team's hats and buy your own designs at NewEraCap.com.

Here’s a look at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game hats.

 

The Washington Nationals Hats

The Washington Nationals are hosting the All-Star Game. Here are the hats they'll be wearing for the game (left) and for training (right).

The Yankees and Red Sox Hats

The Yankees and Red Sox have one of the biggest rivalries in baseball. Here are the hats they'll be wearing during training (left) and the All-Star Game (right).

AL and NL Team Hats

Here are some of the hats the players will be wearing, including All-Stars for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals.

2018 All-Star Game Training Hats

These are the training hats the MLB players will be wearing at the All-Star Game.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hat

A close look at the St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star Game hat.

