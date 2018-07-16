MLB All-Star Game 2018: See New Era's Throwback-Style Hats

The MLB All-Star Game is in Washington D.C. this year, and the players' hats will reflect the location with a special design.

New Era designed two types of hats for the MLB's Midsummer Classic: one for players to take batting practice and work out in, and another for the game itself. The unique caps pay homage to baseball cap designs from the 80’s and 90’s, creating a modern style with some retro details.

The hats for the All-Star Game itself incorporate each team's colorways in a vibrant design along with a team-colored All-Star Game patch on the right side and the New Era logo on the left side. The training hats have either a red or blue base (red for the National League and blue for the American League) along with the MLB team logo surrounded by silver star accents. The brim also features three stars stitched on each side.

You can check out your favorite team's hats and buy your own designs at NewEraCap.com.

Here’s a look at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game hats.