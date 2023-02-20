In an effort to unlock the secrets of success for aspiring athletes, we connected with Andrew Koshi — a senior in high school from Long Island who will soon be heading off to Wake Forest.

His advice? Surround yourself with reliable and encouraging people, get your priorities straight, block out noise and “chirpers,” and don’t forget to have fun and enjoy the game.

Andrew’s input fits in with our series of interviews with the leading tech minds behind GX app, the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, and experts at IMG Academy – a Florida-based school known for helping student-athletes rise up their respective sports games.