NBA Schedule Released: Here Are All The Best Opening Week and Christmas Day Games

The NBA season is right around the corner. The league released the schedule for the nationally televised games for opening week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday, and the matchups feature a number of top players, including LeBron James, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.
Over the first six days of the NBA’s opening week, 15 different teams will play games aired on TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. The first game of the 2018-19 season will feature the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 16, 8 p.m. on TNT), two teams that are expecting to battle at the top of the Eastern Conference this season. In the second game of the night, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting former teammates Kevin Durant and Westbrook against each other.
The opening week of doubleheaders continues Wednesday, Oct. 17 on ESPN with the Houston Rockets hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, putting the reigning MVP Harden against one of the NBA’s best in Anthony Davis. The second game will feature some young stars as the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks, marking the debuts of No.1-pick Deandre Ayton and No.3-pick, Luka Doncic.
Christmas Day will have five games across ESPN and ABC, while MLK Day has three games, including James facing off against Curry and the Warriors.
Here’s the full schedule:
2018-19 Opening Week
Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 8:00 p.m. TNT
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. TNT
Wednesday, Oct. 17
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets 8:00 p.m. ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns 10:30 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 18
- Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers 8:00 p.m. TNT
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. TNT
Friday, Oct. 19
- Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors 8:00 p.m. ESPN
- Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 20
- Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards 7:00 p.m. NBA TV
- Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 21
- Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers 9:00 p.m. NBA TV
Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2018)
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks 12:00 p.m. ESPN
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets 3:00 p.m. ABC
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. ABC
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors 8:00 p.m. ESPN/ABC
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. ESPN
Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 21, 2019)
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies 5:30 p.m. TNT
- Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers 8:00 p.m. TNT
- Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. TNT