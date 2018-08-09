NBA Schedule Released: Here Are All The Best Opening Week and Christmas Day Games

The NBA season is right around the corner. The league released the schedule for the nationally televised games for opening week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday, and the matchups feature a number of top players, including LeBron James, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

Over the first six days of the NBA’s opening week, 15 different teams will play games aired on TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. The first game of the 2018-19 season will feature the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 16, 8 p.m. on TNT), two teams that are expecting to battle at the top of the Eastern Conference this season. In the second game of the night, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting former teammates Kevin Durant and Westbrook against each other.

The opening week of doubleheaders continues Wednesday, Oct. 17 on ESPN with the Houston Rockets hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, putting the reigning MVP Harden against one of the NBA’s best in Anthony Davis. The second game will feature some young stars as the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks, marking the debuts of No.1-pick Deandre Ayton and No.3-pick, Luka Doncic.

Christmas Day will have five games across ESPN and ABC, while MLK Day has three games, including James facing off against Curry and the Warriors.

Here’s the full schedule:

2018-19 Opening Week

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 8:00 p.m. TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, Oct. 17

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets 8:00 p.m. ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 18

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers 8:00 p.m. TNT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. TNT

Friday, Oct. 19

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors 8:00 p.m. ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 20

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 21

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers 9:00 p.m. NBA TV

Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2018)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets 3:00 p.m. ABC

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. ABC

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors 8:00 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 21, 2019)