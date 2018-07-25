Kyle Schmid Talks Maintaining Navy SEAL-Level Fitness and Meditation

FIT AS A SEAL

Going into Season 1 of Six, the production team put us through something called SEALFit to give us a taste of what these guys really go through. It was four days of sleep deprivation, surf torture, working out nonstop, and doing hikes carrying packs full of steel plates. It pushed us all to our limits, it created this bond among the cast, and each of us left a changed person. It really broke us down and rebuilt us to fit our roles.

REAL DEAL

The biggest worry was that we’d be met with some hostility because we’re shedding light on a subject [U.S. military counterterrorism unit SEAL Team Six] that is typically a very quiet one. These men and women give so much for their country, and they do it for no fame or money. That’s why it was so important to us and our SEAL consultant, Mitch Hall, to be authentic. I’m most proud of getting fantastic feedback and support from military personnel, because it means we’ve done something right.

TROOPS TIME

If it weren’t for the military we wouldn’t have a show, so I try to meet as many veterans as possible. I’ve been skydiving with the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights and teamed up with Tough Mudder to raise funds for Student Veterans of America. It helps vets apply their military experience to the educational system and become top students, because believe it or not, they are brilliant.

WORK IT OUT

SEALs have a mental toughness that allows them to accomplish so much more, and it’s changed how hard I work out. Now I warm up with a five-mile run and a 30-minute circuit. Then I’ll lift weights for 45 minutes or so, working on some core muscle groups. I need stimulation on a regular basis, and if I don’t get it, I can battle bouts of depression. So it’s truly something that I need to stay mentally sane. It keeps me happy.

FRESH-AIR FIEND

I’m a firm believer in balance, and going to the gym can get monotonous. So from golf and soccer to surfing and hiking with my dog, I try to be active in as many ways as possible. My girlfriend and I have a great outdoor lifestyle. We go camping, and we’ll do road trips up the California coast. Life’s short. You’ve gotta take advantage of it. We’ve got a beautiful world we should constantly be exploring.

BOOZE-FREE

Recently I’ve cut alcohol out of my diet. I had a dry January, which then kind of turned into “I don’t really miss hangovers, so I’m just going to continue.” I set a goal for myself to stay dry until May 28, which is the premiere of Season 2. That’s when I’m going to kick back with the boys and have a glass of champagne and celebrate.

GOING GREEN

I had a little layer of fat below my belly button that I couldn’t get rid of, so instead of a typical lumberjack breakfast, I’ve cut that down to green juices, which I make at home with romaine, spinach, apples, bananas, organic protein, oats, ginger, and lemon juice. It’s much cleaner and healthier. I’ve learned I don’t need a huge breakfast. My body functions better off fruits and natural sugars.

REIKI AND RELAXATION

My girlfriend runs Reiki Healing Hale, and I’m very lucky she came into my life because it helps me on many levels. The best way I can describe it is assisted meditation. I suffer from anxiety like so many other people, and it really takes the tension out of my shoulders and neck and kind of redistributes it through the body so that I’m balanced. I try to do it at least once a week.

NEXT-LEVEL TRAINING

Before Season 2, Hall and his team led us into the mountains near Vancouver, where we learned to navigate and camp in the backwoods and hiked nearly 3,000 feet up Black Tusk in snowshoes. This experience reminded us how important it is trust your brothers and that we’re always capable of more than we think. Six is a show that demands a lot, but it’s nothing compared with the sacrifices the American military makes on a daily basis. We only hope to remind people that freedom is not free.

SNEAK PREVIEW

Season 2’s a mind-bender. We introduce Olivia Munn, who’s fantastic, and we see what happens to Rip, Walt Goggins’ character. And my character is kind of a rock star, but we see some of the darker effects of putting people in these situations. I’ve never played someone who has made such a transition.

