OFFENSE
QB — Daunte Culpepper Miami (6'4", 260)

RB — Clinton Portis Washington (5'11", 225)

RB — Larry Johnson Kansas City (6'1", 230)

RB — Mike Alstott Tampa Bay (6'1", 248)

WR — Terrell Owens Dallas (6'3", 226)

WR — Eric Moulds Texas (6'2", 210)

OL — Orlando Pace St. Louis (6'7", 325)

OL — Steve Hutchinson Minnesota (6'5", 313)

OL — Max Starks Pittsburgh (6'8", 337)

OL — John Wade Tampa Bay (6'5", 299)

TE — Antonio Gates San Diego (6'4", 260)

PK — Sebastian Janikowski Oakland (6'2", 250)

DEFENSE
S — John Lynch Denver (6'2", 220)

CB — Quentin Jammer San Diego (6'0", 204)

CB — Shawn Springs Washington (6'0", 204)

LB — Brian Urlacher Chicago (6'4", 260)

LB — Shawne Merriman San Diego (6'4", 272)

LB — Joey Porter Pittsburgh (6'3", 250)

LB — Jeremiah Trotter Philadelphia (6'1", 262)

DT — Tommie Harris Chicago (6'3", 300)

DT — Marcus Stroud Jacksonville (6'6", 312)

DE — Julius Peppers Carolina (6'7", 283)

DE — Dwight Freeney Indianapolis (6'1", 268)

P — Mitch Berger New Orleans (6'4", 228)