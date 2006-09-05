25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
OFFENSE
QB — Daunte Culpepper Miami (6'4", 260)
RB — Clinton Portis Washington (5'11", 225)
RB — Larry Johnson Kansas City (6'1", 230)
RB — Mike Alstott Tampa Bay (6'1", 248)
WR — Terrell Owens Dallas (6'3", 226)
WR — Eric Moulds Texas (6'2", 210)
OL — Orlando Pace St. Louis (6'7", 325)
OL — Steve Hutchinson Minnesota (6'5", 313)
OL — Max Starks Pittsburgh (6'8", 337)
OL — John Wade Tampa Bay (6'5", 299)
TE — Antonio Gates San Diego (6'4", 260)
PK — Sebastian Janikowski Oakland (6'2", 250)
DEFENSE
S — John Lynch Denver (6'2", 220)
CB — Quentin Jammer San Diego (6'0", 204)
CB — Shawn Springs Washington (6'0", 204)
LB — Brian Urlacher Chicago (6'4", 260)
LB — Shawne Merriman San Diego (6'4", 272)
LB — Joey Porter Pittsburgh (6'3", 250)
LB — Jeremiah Trotter Philadelphia (6'1", 262)
DT — Tommie Harris Chicago (6'3", 300)
DT — Marcus Stroud Jacksonville (6'6", 312)
DE — Julius Peppers Carolina (6'7", 283)
DE — Dwight Freeney Indianapolis (6'1", 268)
P — Mitch Berger New Orleans (6'4", 228)