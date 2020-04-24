The coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of everyday life, with one of the major changes being that anyone who can work from home is now doing so. Up to half of American workers are working remotely amid the pandemic, and it’s unclear when everything will go back to normal.

At first, telecommuting sounds like a sweet deal: get paid to do your job while you hang out in the comfort of your own home. That said, it has its drawbacks. The lack of commute means less walking around, and most peoples’ homes don’t have the ergonomic setups that most offices do. Your couch may be comfortable at first, but sitting on it all day for several weeks straight is a recipe for back, neck, and shoulder pain.

“People have to move throughout the day,” says John Gallucci, CEO of JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, medical coordinator for Major League Soccer, and sports medicine consultant to several pro athletes. “We’re used to commuting to work, and just walking back and forth at work or going out to lunch is enough locomotion. But as we know, when we sit for long periods of time, ultimately your body gets stiff.”

Fortunately, consciously taking the time to move throughout the workday and doing the right stretches can help you prevent or alleviate the stiffness and pain that comes with being stuck in quarantine.

Keep reading for Gallucci’s tips and key stretches for staying pain-free while working from home.