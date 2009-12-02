WOW! The results are in and our very own M&F Lab Rat James Grage just completed the 4 week SHOWTIME WORKOUT and diet (click here to go the M&F trainer for Download muscleandfitnesstrainer.com ) and as you can see for yourself the results speak for themselves.

So what does this mean for you? We want to hear your feedback and test out our routines for yourself. Post on James’ Blog (here), and interact with James to give him feedback.

Try out the program for yourself by clicking here (muscleandfitnesstrainer.com ). Follow these steps to get going.

Step 1 – Login or sign up on the M&F Trainer

– Login or sign up on the M&F Trainer Step 2 – Click on My Workouts

– Click on My Workouts Step 3 – Click on Muscle & Fitness Workouts

– Click on Muscle & Fitness Workouts Step 4 – Click on the Showtime workout and get going

Click here to watch the video