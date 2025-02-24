Lauren Buglioli’s star is on the rise. After her recent turns in Florida Man and Bad Monkey, the actor is set to make her soap debut in Beyond the Gates. But while Buglioli has been chasing her Hollywood dreams since childhood, health issues such as debilitating migraines almost put paid to her plans. Fortunately, a love of fitness has turned her life around and in an exclusive chat with M&F, the star details the disciplines that keep her dialed-in.

“I’m someone who used to have chronic migraines,” shares Buglioli, explaining that her initial relationship with getting in shape was more for aesthetic purposes than for her overall health. But such was the severity of her migraines that; “They’d yell cut and I’d have to go to the bathroom to be sick and then come back,” says the actor. In her early twenties Buglioli had such chronic migraines that doctors put her on morphine to deal with the pain. Fortunately, now in her fit-thirties, the star will be a regular character in Beyond the Gates, the first new daytime soap on a major US broadcast network in more than 25 years. Here, the buff beaty explains how she has improved her migraines, and her muscle, through a renewed passion for fitness.

Lauren Buglioli Keeps it Keto

Buglioli is keen to point out that while a ketogenic (low carb) diet works for her, she understands that everyone is different. “Because I don’t believe in buying into diet culture,” she explains. “But I think it’s just trial and error for me. What does my body respond to from a health perspective? In the last year I’ve had only two migraines, which is insane because I was previously getting three a week. Keto has made a huge impact on me.”

The star makes sure that she always has low carbohydrate foods on set by taking a “nerdy little lunchbox” with her that includes protein shakes, meat, and cheese. “I’ll drink bone broth on set. I always make a coffee with MCT oil to fuel me,” she adds.

Lauren Buglioli Never Wastes an Opportunity To Be Active

While the actor must spend hours learning her lines, that doesn’t stop her from getting her steps in. “I have a walking pad which has changed my life,” shares Buglioli. “I get on it daily to drill my lines for Beyond the Gates. “There’s a lot of dialogue to memorize and I’ve found that movement helps me to memorize it all, more quickly.”

Lauren Buglioli Loves to Lift Weights

Buglioli tells M&F that she first developed a love of fitness when she attended her first spin class, and it gave the fledgling actor so much confidence that she soon began teaching her own sessions. The actor shares that in years gone by, the focus of many fitness coaches was to tell women to concentrate on cardio rather than weights. But around two years ago, Buglioli discovered Jenny Blake and her “Create Your Shape” platform. “Now I train with her on a one-on-one basis, virtually,” shares the actor. “So, I go to my local Planet Fitness, and I have a strength training routine and for the first time in my life I’m thinking about gaining muscle, and I’ve seen my body change. Most importantly, how I feel has changed.”

Buglioli explains that she works out four days per week, splitting her sessions into different body parts. “The most exciting changes come from a focus on progressive overload,” says the star. “If you had said that phrase to me two years ago, I wouldn’t have known what you were talking about. It’s helped me to kind of gamify working out, really focusing on going heavier. As women, we’re conditioned to kind of fear heavy lifting. There’s this myth that you’re going to get bulky, but I’ve just seen the heavier I’ve gone in my weights, the more physically fit I’ve become.”

Audiences will be able to see Buglioli’s iron-pumping progress when she appears as Vanessa McBride, a regular character on Beyond the Gates, set to premiere on CBS, Feb. 24, 2025. “I’m pinching myself every day,” she shares of her excitement for audiences to see the show. Until then, you’ll find her in the gym or learning her lines at home on the walking pad. “I think that’s the beautiful thing about fitness,” she says. “You never know when something’s going to click, and when you find something you love it changes the trajectory of things, you know?”

To follow Lauren Buglioli on Instagram, click here!

Lauren Buglioli Styling Credits

Photographer: Allie Hine

Stylist: Chelsea Augustine

Hair & Makeup: Emily Martinez