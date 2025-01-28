If you’ve seen recent images of Jennifer Aniston looking fitter than ever at 55-years-young, then you may be wondering how the popular Hollywood star maintains her ageless beauty. Apparently, it’s all about “breaking a sweat without breaking your body,” explains her coach, Dani Coleman, talking exclusively to M&F.

Dani Coleman is a seasoned dancer and has suffered unavoidable wear and tear due to the high impact nature of her favored art. The coach tells M&F that she first began her fitness journey as a way to stay in shape — without grinding herself into the ground. “Dance gave me my love of movement, while fitness gave me the ability to share that passion with people on a larger scale,” she explains.

It was Coleman’s burgeoning career as a fitness professional led her to join Pvolve in 2020 — an organization that teaches functional methods for staying in shape both in studio and online. When Jennifer Aniston was encouraged by a friend to try it out for herself, the two would forge a relationship based on trust, and a ton of sweat.

“I’ll never forget our first session,” shares Coleman. “We did a full-body workout using our p.band, p.ball, and gliders.” For the uninitiated, these are some of the patented accessories used in Pvolve’s varied classes. “Jen loves a challenging workout, and our sessions help you break a sweat without breaking your body,” explains Coleman. “No two workouts are ever the same, and I love programming her workouts using our unique resistance equipment to keep her on her toes, and to help meet her body where it’s at on a particular day.”

Jennifer Aniston’s Self-Care Routine

Of course, before even getting into the specific movements that Jennifer Aniston incorporates into her workouts, there will be those that say she has all the money and time in the world to invest in her physique. But really that’s just a cop-out mostly uttered by those who want to justify staying on the couch.

“What I love about working out is that no one can do it for you,” says Coleman. “You have to show up for yourself and do the work for yourself. When it comes to getting started, it’s about prioritizing your time and finding a workout that you actually enjoy and will commit to. Start small with 10 to15 minute workouts, three times a week, to help build consistency and then scale from there. Also, find more ways to incorporate movement into your day-to-day, like stretching during your favorite show, or taking your phone call on a walk. Movement doesn’t have to be done in a gym setting to count.”

Coleman details some of the easy tasks that can bring quick wins. These are the same methods practiced by Aniston and her other clients without even entering a gym.

Drink water and focus on hydration

Get enough sleep

Be mindful of posture, especially if on a computer all day

Take short walks

Exercises Jennifer Aniston Uses For A Super Star Body

Once you begin to see those big results by making small changes, it’s game on! Aniston never allows herself a chance to become bored, so her workouts rotate to keep her body guessing. Coleman explains that Pvolve’s classes include sessions such as ‘Strength & Sculpt’, ‘Sculpt & Burn’, and progressive weight training. “We train your core 360-degrees,” enthuses the coach. Not only does Aniston stick to the plan, but she’s even helped design her own workout sessions called ‘Strength Redefined.’ If you want to follow her path to fitness, then these are some exercises you can try:

Plank variations

Resistance band work

Dumbbell lunges

Weighted stretches

Cardio – moving your body while staying on a mat

These movements don’t have to be done via the Pvolve platform, but many people find that this type of group fitness class, either online or in person, keeps them coming back for more says Coleman. In fact, studies have shown the benefits of group fitness compared to individual workouts, those who worked out in groups felt more “intrinsically motivated to engage in high intensity-exercises.”

Jennifer Aniston is Highly Invested in Her Health

For a Hollywood A-Lister like Aniston, aesthetics is everything in the competitive world of showbiz, but her sweat equity is resulting in more than an epic resume. “The results go far beyond aesthetics,” says Coleman.

For women, working out as they mature can also alleviate the symptoms of menopause. One study has concluded that “Sedentary women should consider modification of their lifestyle to include physical activity as it leads to improvement in their quality of life.” By balancing her hormones via weight training, and building her cardiovascular endurance through moving and stretching, Jennifer Aniston looks set to glow for some time to come. Coach Coleman says that the secret to saying consistent is all about balancing work with fun. “Our sessions are filled with hard work, a good playlist, and a few intermissions to play with the pups!”

Follow Dani Coleman on Instagram

Click here to keep up with Jennifer Aniston’s inspirational progress on IG

Click here for more information on following in the Hollywood A-listers footsteps and giving Pvolve a try!