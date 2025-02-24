Hollywood celebrities are taught to shoot for the stars rather than work towards failure, but for Lauren Buglioli, a shift towards progressive overload has given her the confidence to crush workouts like this brilliant back, shoulder, arms, and core workout.

“In the last year and a half, I’ve learned about training to failure and really making sure I’m failing,” says the actor. “And that’s been a nice mindset shift for me, you know, work towards failure — Yeah!”

Buglioli shares that while getting her sweat on with serious weights, the actor has also built her confidence alongside her muscles. “When I started my weight training journey I was in a very different physical body,” she says. “And I found people walking up to me, asking how long until I’d be done on a particular exercise station, and people were not the most supportive. So, I try to make a point of connecting with people at the gym and encouraging them. Even seeing other women in the gym and telling them how cute their outfit is or being like, ‘Okay, I see you, that’s a ton of weight!’ I try to encourage them because I know that feeling of someone thinking I should get off this machine or ‘What are you even doing here?’ Now the same men who wanted me to get off those machines are helping me put the plates on, and I’m like, get out of here!”

Buglioli shares that many of her workouts are programmed by Jenny Blake’s “Create Your Shape” platform. Here’s a session that the Beyond the Gates star recommends:

Lauren Buglioli’s Back, Arms & Shoulder Workout

Note: Perform each exercise with 3 sets of 10 to 15 heavy reps. You should be working towards failure here and taking no more than 90 seconds rest between each set.

Seated Wide-Grip Lat Cable Pulldown

Standing Barbell Overhead Press

Seated Neutral Grip Cable Row

Standing Barbell Biceps Curl

The Finisher:

Decline Sit-ups

The Workout Breakdown

Buglioli begins her workout with a wide grip attachment for her seated cable lat pulldowns. This is a compound movement that will work her lats, traps, and even her chest as she challenges herself with the weight, leading to hypertrophy and muscle gains. Moving on to the barbell overhead press, the sexy soap star is toning her shoulders while also taxing her triceps. As with all lifts, her core will be engaged here too.

A neutral grip seated cable row is going to pay dividends when the actor makes a splash on the red carpet, shaping her lats, rhomboids, and even those hard to target forearms. Next up is the standing barbell bicep curl. This will also crush your core while building those guns. The key is to concentrate on form and time under tension rather than racing through your reps.

Buglioli heads into the final move of her workout, decline sit-ups, by making sure that her mid-section is maintained. Decline situps require you to work harder against gravity, utilizing your bodyweight for resistance. Not only is Buglioli working her abs here, but she is also improving her posture via spinal and hip flexion. If you want a knockout physique that will wow your own audience, try this session for yourself.

To follow Lauren Buglioli on Instagram, click here https://www.instagram.com/lauren_buglioli/?hl=en

Lauren Buglioli Styling Credits

Photographer: Allie Hine

Stylist: Chelsea Augustine

Hair & Makeup: Emily Martinez