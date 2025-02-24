Dennis “The Menace” James was joined by regular guests Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier for Episode 220 of The Menace Podcast. There was also a very special guest in the form of two-time Mr Olympia Brandon Curry, who told the crew that he is confident ahead of the upcoming Arnold Classic.

Regular Menace followers will know that the guests are all fans of Curry, particularly Milos Sarcev. “I’m a huge fan,” he told The Prodigy, explaining that his size, shape, and V-taper gives Curry the complete package. The big man won the ‘O’ in 2019 and 2020 but only managed ninth place in 2024. Still, Curry’s 2022 victory at the Arnold Classic and his current physique certainly keep him in the conversation as far as who could win the 2025 Arnold. At 42 years old, and with a growing family, Curry has been spending more time preparing for the stage at home, setting up a gym and tweaking his routine. “So, instead of jumping off the wagon when I got home (after the 2024 Olympia), I decided to kinda discipline myself to see if I could set up a routine,” explained the bodybuilder.

Curry admits that the Arnold became more of an option, thanks to the event being more home based. And, with a new coach and outlook, Curry feels “fresh” and invigorated.

Can Brandon Curry Win the 2025 Arnold?

Around a week out from The Arnold, Curry told Dennis James that he feels “as good as I’ve been,” meaning that he’s in peak form. “We’re just playing with the look at this point,” he said.

Curry told the panel that his body has been responding well, and with less stress, thanks to being at home more. “I think I can duplicate some of my best looks in different aspects,” explained The Prodigy who told viewers “Ya’ll better watch out!”

You can access the full episode and find out what Curry thinks about Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford, Andrew Jacked and more by clicking here: