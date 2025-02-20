The family of IFBB Pro League judge, Australia Masters Bench Press record holder, and popular physiotherapist Dr Andrew Lock has passed away.

The news, coming as a shock to his thousands of social media fans, was confirmed via Instagram. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Andrew Lock, last night 18th Feb,” read the post on Lock’s IG account. “He fought a strong and hard battle against brain cancer for the last 7 months. He still managed to get up, go to the gym, love his family and friends as though nothing had changed. We know how incredibly loved he is, and he knew that for every moment of his amazing and full life.”

Dr Andrew Lock Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Lock, an IFBB Pro League judge and Australia Masters bench press record holder had a earned a growing social media fan base thanks to his straight-forward tips for gaining muscle and becoming stronger while preventing injury. His teachings were often featured here at muscleandfitness.com. “Andrew Lock Strength” was also a favorite among fellow athletes and professionals in the fitness fraternity who have been quick to log their respects online.

“This is such a massive loss,” wrote Sebastian Oreb, also known as The Australian Strength Coach. “Andrew made the world a better place.”

Perhaps unable to conjure up the right words at this time, Gunnar Peterson showed his love simply with two hearts and a bicep emoji.

Fitness trainer Rachel Dillon wrote: “The most incredibly kind man. Rip Andrew thank you for all you taught me.”

The sentiment was also echoed by powerlifting champion, Brianny Terry. “His contributions to this world go far beyond his unwavering commitment to his craft,” she wrote. “The world lost a very kind and unique soul. My condolences.”

While the news was indeed sad, Lock’s family have encouraged his friends and fans to share any memories they have such as videos, photographs, or stories by sending them via email or by following this link!

Rest in Peace, Sir.