Patrick Schwarzenegger has commanded the attention of The White Lotus’ fans by stripping off in episode one for the role of Saxon Ratliff in season three, but despite his commitment to getting shape, the chip of the old block was told to put the weights down for the sake of the project.

The White Lotus season three got off to a bold start when Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is the son of seven-time Mr Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger followed in his dad’s The Terminator footsteps and shocked viewers with a full-frontal nude scene. With a requirement to bare all on camera, it is understandable that the young actor, who also stars in The Staircase and Gen V would want to look his best.

The star told The Sun that he began working out daily at 4am while filming scenes for The White Lotus in Thailand. He also revealed that when he signed up for the role, Schwarzenegger had no idea just how far those scenes would go. “Saxon is a douche who leads with his penis,” he said. “His is despicable and outrageous.” In one shocking scene, the star pleasures himself while TV viewers get to see more than they bargained for in the mirror reflection. But despite his understandable body insecurities and commitment to transforming his physique, Schwarzenegger was actually told to lay off the weights before they wrapped the project.

Arnold Says ‘The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree’ After ‘The White Lotus’ Premiere

“If you look at Episode 1 and Episode 3, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size,” explains Schwarzenegger. So much so that apparently, the shows creator Mike White called time on his training. “Mike was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big!” After seven months of filming White said, “The continuity doesn’t work.”

Of course, no one was prouder of Patrick’s progress than Papa Schwarzenegger. Taking to Instagram he wrote, “What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall from the tree.”

The White Lotus Season 3 is now airing on HBO.

