Diana Flores could only dream of being part of the Super Bowl as a young girl getting to grips with flag football, but now a huge star in her own right, the player has traveled to the NFL’s greatest spotlight on numerous occasions. It’s all thanks to an inspiring story and an unwavering dedication to her chosen sport as M&F found out in this exclusive chat.

Diana Flores has barely unpacked her suitcase as she hops on a zoom chat with Muscle & Fitness. For Flores, it’s the beginning of a crazy few days that will culminate in her commentating on Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans for Univision. As a girl born and raised in Mexico City, Flores bonded with her father over a shared love of the sport and begin her storied journey with flag football aged 8. But as a young lady trying to make her way in what was still predominantly a man’s sport, Flores needed some heroes that she could identify with. Billie Jean King would prove to be a guiding force.

“I knew the first time about her when I was probably like 12 years old,” says Flores. “And because I was going through a moment in time where I was the only girl in an all-boys team, in an all-boys league, the way I learned about her was through Googling women playing with men. Like, had this happened before? (I needed to know) because I kind of felt like an intruder, and that’s how I found her. Then (I began to look up to) other athletes like the Williams sisters and many other Mexican athletes like Paola Longoria, who now is a very dear friend of mine.”

Flores didn’t just excel at flag football, but she became one of the NFL’s best ambassadors. She was first invited to the Super Bowl in 2023 to star in a commercial that also featured Billie Jean King as a cool cameo. The “Just Run With It” ad was shot to promote flag football as an Olympic sport in 2028 and to encourage more women to play. The exciting plotline saw her running from celebrities, staff, and even her own mom in order to protect her flag.

Diana Flores Just Runs With It

“We knew that we were doing was something big, that it was going to have a great impact, and that it was going to empower a lot of women and girls out there,” says Flores, who even got to share a moment off-camera with her hero King.

These days, however, Flores is a shining star in her own right. After picking up medals in her teens, the quarterback helped take her team to gold at the 2022 World Games against the United States, completing four touchdowns and leading Mexico to a dominant 39-6. In 2023, Flores played offense at the Pro Bowl but is perhaps most proud of being the current captain of the Mexican national team.

Not only has Diana Flores commanded the attention of those on the field, but global brands like Under Armour, Oakley, and Neutrogena now work with the elite athlete because of how she has helped to raise the profile of flag football. Fortunately, she hasn’t lost site of her passion to perform, however.

“So, there is a lot of different stages for a flag football athlete,” she explains. “It comes off preseason when you work on endurance, resistance, conditioning, all of that. But then you have to slow down and turn into being more explosive (with) more agility on the field. And then the football part of it, strategy.”

She adds: “I am a quarterback, so you have to put some reps in to connect with your wide receivers and work on that part of the game, so it is very, very interesting. I’m so lucky to have an amazing team behind me, not only from the national team, my teammates, to my coaches, but also at my school. I am about to graduate from my master’s (in Innovation, Enterprise and Development). So, I still practice and train with my college team. I mean, it takes a village to build dreams and that’s a fun part of it.”

How Diana Flores Trains for Flag Football

“Everybody thinks that being a quarterback is just about the arm, right?” says Flores. “Yes, you have to be strong and have strong arms but also be able to have that speed and power, to just be able to give time to my wide receivers, and at the same time make that perfect throw.”

Lift Heavy

“Free weightlifting, squats, these are the things that you have to plan into your training schedule no matter what,” says Flores. “Deadlifts and also power cleans. I’m working on my snatch now right now because it takes a lot of mobility. Lifting heavy gives you the basis.”

Plyometric Training

“Okay, now that you build this muscle and power and strength, what are you going to do with it?” asks Flores. “How are you going to translate this power to the field?” The player explains that box jumps and resistance band work is essential for staying flexible and building explosive power for games.

What Advice Does Diana Flores Give to New Flag Footballers?

“A good way to start is just get those reps in,” she explains. “I mean, if you’re a wide receiver, get those catches. Make sure it becomes an easy thing to catch 50 or 100 balls a day. It depends on you and your grind, and your will to improve. Get more agile on the field. Get the the footwork locked in every day or every week, here and there. I think that’s a good way to start. But then, if you are willing to excel on the field as an athlete, it is important to focus on your athleticism, and that involves going to the gym. Lift weights and lift heavy weights. Don’t be afraid to do that, then be smart with your preparation.”

Diana Flores is always eager to pass on her excitement and wisdom around flag football and regularly appears at clinics to inspire the next generation. “When I started playing, I was not allowed to step on the football field but now, having more than 20 million players in more than 100 countries, now we have college scholarships, not only in Mexico but in the United States. Now it is an Olympic sport, and it is opening so many doors for women and girls who now can dream bigger than ever. It has been an amazing journey to be part of.”

