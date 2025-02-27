Jeff Seid returned to bodybuilding competition in 2024 with an insane physique that earned him the title of Mr. Natural Olympian. Now back in his bulking phase, the “King of Aesthetics” has taken to Instagram to detail his daily dietary intake, and some of his followers are floored.

“How I gained 30lbs in 4 months,” Seid shared with his 4.8 million IG fans. The popular social media star recently told M&F that he could be moving from Men’s Physique to the Classic Division. He begins his day with a breakfast of scrambled eggs, vegetables, oats, milk, berries, and bread with butter. The big man’s first meal clocks up at 1,460 calories made up of 94g protein, 136g carbs, and 60g, fat he says.

Next up, he boils rice and then adds seasoned chicken breast (sealed by shallow frying in olive oil) and sweet potatoes to the mix. There are two bananas next to his plate, and another glass of milk. Seid lists this meal as 2,222 calories from 137g protein, 348g carbs, and 26g fat.

Post workout, Seid mixes whey protein powder with creatine and either syrup or honey for a replenishing 389 calories by way of 50g protein, 40g carbs, and 4g fat.

For dinner, the detailed bodybuilder adds mushrooms and peppers to ground beef and a Bolognese sauce and eats this with pasta and two slices of unbuttered bread. This is listed as 1,000 calories from 68g protein, 136g carbs, and 21g fat.

Seid’s next dish is four huge cubes of feta cheese topped with spring onions and an undisclosed sauce (probably soy), adding another 417 calories from 34g protein, 5g carbs, and 31g fat.

As if all that is not enough, the bulking bodybuilder has a final meal of chicken, sweet potatoes and rice as prepared earlier, adding some barbecue sauce for good measure. It appears the calories and macros for this dish were included in his pre-workout meal. While there are some discrepancies between the individual macros and calories listed and the overall totals, one thing is for sure: this is a beast of a bulk day.

Jeff Seid’s Massive Bulking Diet Plan

The 6-foot, 215-pounder calculates that he is getting through around 5,500 calories per day, with a whopping 384g protein, 668g carbs, and 144g fat. For some of his followers the excess fuel is paying off. “Delts look to have doubled in size,” wrote one fan. “Wassup with your biceps bro,” enthused another.

But other viewers were more critical. “How to ruin your physique in 4 months and flush a lot of money down the drain in the process — dramatically overeat by 1,500+ calories every day,” wrote one nay sayer. Still, another follower was quick to point out the attention that Seid’s posts always command. “All Jeff is doing it eating and you guys are mad.”

