Long Island, get ready to “train different” around the clock. The UFC just opened its fifth UFC GYM in the Empire State. And it is a heavyweight.

The new UFC GYM—the franchise’s first 24-hour facility on the East Coast—celebrated its star-studded grand opening in Long Island, NY, on Saturday, October 12th with UFC GYM executives, Long Island officials, and UFC legends Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn and Frankie Edgar in attendance. Touting the slogan “Train Different,” the state-of-the-art workout facility aims to offer an even more accessible experience in what is proving to be a popular alternative to traditional, cookie-cutter chain gyms.

Spanning a colossal 37,000 square feet, the around-the-clock, full-amenity training facility pulls out all the stops, ranging from the essentials required to attract the mainstream crowd (free weights, cardio machines, strength and conditioning equipment) all the way to MMA-specific features that will surely be a powerful draw for both MMA fighters and enthusiasts as well as people looking to take their workouts to an unprecedented new level. Among the highlights are MMA training (including youth training), dedicated bag and mat rooms, and, of course, a 30-foot Octagon.

But it’s possibly the group fitness classes that are most likely to take down the local competition. Under the umbrella of UFC GYM’s signature Ultimate Classes, members will be able to sign up for classes like Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, Daily

Ultimate Training, hot hula, shock yoga, women’s self defense, performance cycling, and POUND – Rockout Workout.

To round out the experience, the gym also houses an Arm Bar Café, UFC Store, and a member lounge with free Wi-Fi service

UFC GYM is located at 2020 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040. For more information, go to ufcgym.com or call the new location directly at (516) 784-4072.

Curious about who else attended the grand opening? Here’s the list: UFC Stars: Frankie Edgar, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn UFC GYM executives: Jim Rowley (Founder & CEO, New Evolution Ventures & UFC GYM), Adam Sedlack (SVP, UFC GYM), Nakisa Bidarian (SVP Investment & Strategy, UFC), Reed Harris (VP Community Relations, UFC)

Long Island officials: Jack Martins (NY State Senator), Angelo Ferrara (Councilman Town North Hempstead), Edward P. Mangano (Nassau County Executive), George Maragos (County Comptroller), Nick Terzulli (Director of Business