On tonight’s episode of Raw, WWE will pay tribute to the legacy of activist Martin Luther King Jr. You can watch a preview video that salutes King’s dream of racial equality above.

Last week, WWE superstar Titus O’Neil was given the “Drum Major for Justice” award for his family and community contributions in the lead up to the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Tampa, FL, which is set to be the biggest parade in the city’s history. WWE superstars also recently visited the National Civil Rights Museum in honor of King.

Congratulations to @TitusONeilWWE on being named a Drum Major for Justice by the Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation! https://t.co/nMMlNYUBQi — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2018

Raw airs at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.