Viral strength and fitness challenges on social media can be tough to master, not least because they require power, balance, and an often unrevealed technique, but a recent Instagram reel showing fearless gymgoers attempting the V-Bar Pushup Challenge, shared by coach Harvey Suika, provided lessons along with the laughter.

Online fitness coach Harvey Suika, better known to his Instagram followers as “Agent Harvs,” loves to inspire those of all fitness levels, and recently shared a fun video showing those who both failed and succeeded with this challenge. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the V-Bar Pushup Challenge?

Using a V-Bar attachment, like the seated row handle, the aim is to complete as many pushups as possible while pushing off from the attachment rather than the floor. The concept may be super simple, but the execution is anything but easy. Sharing the successes and failures of his willing participants, it becomes clear that completing the pushup, or even the initial descent, often leads to laughter when the V-bar attachment leans to one side of the other, causing an individual to fall flat on their front.

How to Master the V-Bar Pushup Challenge

Time after time we held back the laughter as these gym goers attempted to hold on to the V-Bar (and their dignity), but eagle-eyed viewers in the comments section were quick to observe the winning techniques. As the first man is shown completing his pushup, one user thought he’d spotted the secret to success. “So, the technique is wide feet,” he offered. Well, that’s definitely a huge part of it, but not all. With the feet spread out, a more triangular base leads to a stronger foundation, but core strength is also essential. As is the ability to balance and not lean too far on one side. You’ll need to be able to hold the load equally on both sides of your body so that you don’t push or pull down too hard on either side of the bar. “Ahh, you can feel it right to the core! And that’s just me watching,” wrote one follower. “Took me a bit, but I got it,” added another. This fun but inspiring Instagram reel has now received more than one million views.

As with all strength challenges, the key is practice. You will utilize your grip, biceps, triceps, shoulders, back, balance, and core to make these reps, so work on your balance, core, and strength symmetry to master this challenge. But there may be another special secret: “The secret must be wear green,” offered one unserious poster. “The last two both destroyed that challenge.”

