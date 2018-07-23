'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know in August 2018

Watch: 'Mile 22'

This pulse-pounding, bone-busting action flick stars former M&F cover Mark Wahlberg and martial-arts ace Iko Uwais, both of whom muscled up for their roles, plus UFC-turned-WWE grappler Ronda Rousey. Count us in, even as we strive to process the plot: top-secret badass Wahlberg and his team must transport mysterious cop Uwais through an unnamed Southeast Asian city—and a continuous onslaught of bullets and thugs, of course. That the movie, which hits theaters August 3rd, is helmed by Lone Survivor director Peter Berg and features a mind-boggling John Malkovich hairpiece are just bonuses, really.

In theaters August 3