'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know in August 2018

Keep an eye out for these books, movies, and products this August.

With so many fitness-minded products and events in the mainstream, it can be tough to sort through and find the best of the best. Luckily, we did the research for you and rounded up the booksmovies, and products that should be on every fit guy's radar this month. 

 

Attend: 2018 Olympia Expo

When we say that this year’s Olympia Expo promises to be the best one yet, we’re not just blowing smoke. Here are five reasons we’re excited.

  1. Last year there were a record 1,1000 booths covering the Las Vegas Convention Center floor, and even more are expected this September.
  2. In other words, the free samples and swag—from supplement companies, apparel brands, and more—will be out of control.
  3. With more than 25 must-see events, including the Bikini Model Search, Strongman Challenge, and Pro Powerlifting Championships, there won’t be a dull moment.
  4. You never know whom you might see in the 60,000+ crowd, from UFC stars and pro bodybuilders to fitness models and actors.
  5. Tickets—which are going fast—start at just $30. Better get yours today.

Sep 14-15 in Las Vegas, NV, mrolympia.com

Wear: Schiek Stars n’ Stripes Belt

Need a little more stability for your big lifts? We’re huge fans of Schiek’s new Stars n’ Stripes lifting belt. Designed to support both the lower back and abdominal area, it features a hip and rib contour for comfort and flexibility. We also like its one-way Velcro closure, which easily adjusts to the perfect tension (unlike belts with buckles). Plus, it’s proudly made in the USA, and you've got to love all those patriotic stars.

$60, schiek.com/store

Watch: 'Mile 22'

This pulse-pounding, bone-busting action flick stars former M&F cover Mark Wahlberg and martial-arts ace Iko Uwais, both of whom muscled up for their roles, plus UFC-turned-WWE grappler Ronda Rousey. Count us in, even as we strive to process the plot: top-secret badass Wahlberg and his team must transport mysterious cop Uwais through an unnamed Southeast Asian city—and a continuous onslaught of bullets and thugs, of course. That the movie, which hits theaters August 3rd, is helmed by Lone Survivor director Peter Berg and features a mind-boggling John Malkovich hairpiece are just bonuses, really.

In theaters August 3

Buy: Ascape Audio AmpPack

For all of Apple’s brilliance, those AirPods are pretty dopey, right? No wonder we’re stoked to hit the gym rocking the soon-to-be-released AmpPack, which combines discreet, versatile-fit bluetooth earbuds with a slim, protective case that doubles your phone’s life and recharges the buds up to 20 times. A disc-shaped dock lets you power up everything at once, and yes, Ascape offers non-iPhone buds, too.

Prices vary; ascapeaudio.com

Eat: Brothers Artisanal Jerky

We’ve tried tons of jerky over the years, and still this start-up from actual brothers Phil and Pierre Beauregard delighted our taste buds. Thick, protein-packed cuts of grass-fed/finished beef, organic turkey, and heritage pork come in several inventive flavors, including buffalo wing-like Carolina Dip and Original No. 5, a tangy teriyaki. Over 400 percent funded on Kickstarter, the bros are taking orders now. 

Prices vary; brothersartisanal.com

Learn: Strong Hands Make the Man

Got a firm grip? Congrats, you’re basically bred for sex and power. That’s the finding of a new review published in Frontiers in Psychology. According to SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s Andrew C. Gallup, hand-grip strength predicts everything from social dominance to fat-free body mass to reproductive fitness. Why? Gallup credits the evolutionary importance of activities like physical combat, hunting, and tool use. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ve got a date with our Captains of Crush grip strengthener...

 

Read: 'The Younger Next Year Back Book'

Back pain’s a beast, but it’s often the result of behavior, which means it can be beaten. That’s the philosophy of Aspen Club Back Institute director Jeremy James, D.C., C.S.C.S., who teams with Chris Crowley, co-creator of the best-selling Younger Next Year series, to present simple, illustrated exercises and motivation that’ll put back pain behind you—for good. 

$9.99–$26.95; amazon.com

Watch: The PGA Championship

Even if you’re not the biggest golf fan, the year’s final major merits a look. Teeing off at St. Louis’s beautiful Bellerive Country Club, it’s PGA no. 100, after all. Perhaps the tour’s fittest, flashiest young golfer, Rickie Fowler—who’s ranked sixth in the world and dates even-fitter viral pole-vaulting sensation Allison Stokke—can finally bag one of the biggies. 

August 9-12, TNT and CBS

