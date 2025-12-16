HYROX has become one of the fastest rising fitness competitions in the world. Orangetheory Fitness has been a great gym brand that has connected like-minded fitness enthusiasts to a special community. Both brands have clearly seen the benefits that the other provides and have now formed an affiliate program that can create a new tide to elevate both and the people they serve.

Scott Brown, Orangetheory’s Vice President of Fitness expressed excitement and optimism about this new collaboration, which began on Dec. 1, 2025. Brown sees this as a natural fit.

“We’ve always designed our workouts around purpose and performance, and HYROX shares that mindset,” Brown said. “Their race format combines running and strength in a way that looks a lot like our daily programming.”

The Orangetheory Programming Advantage

Orangetheory Fitness stands out because they combine strength training and running into a one-hour format that also includes on the spot coaching and support. HYROX’s competitive design is a race that includes eight unique fitness events with runs in between. Brown reported that some members of the popular gym chain were already taking the next step and entering HYROX races on their own.

“So, when we started seeing members turn to HYROX on their own, the opportunity to formalize the connection just made sense,” he stated. This new connection simply makes it a dedicated chain of goals for new members should they decide they want to take their training to the next level.

“This partnership provides people with a clear target and the tools to train effectively for it.”

Brown isn’t just speaking from an outside perspective. He has competed in HYROX on two different occasions and reports that he knows some coaches have HYROX experience that goes back to the early days of the sport.

“Some of our Orangetheory coaches were really involved in those early days and even made it all the way to Worlds, well before it blew up here in the U.S.”

Beyond that, the partnership will call for coaches to get special training for the new partnership. Orangetheory coaches are already triple certified and are required to go through continuous education to maintain those certifications. However, they will also get access to foundational education through the HYROX Performance Hub.

Brown explained, “We’re layering on those HYROX-specific elements and marrying them with what our coaches already do really well: coaching across strength, endurance, and power in a way that’s scalable and effective.”

New Goals For New Year Resolutions

The partnership will only be available at select Orangetheory locations that opt-in to the program. That means participating studios will become official HYROX Training Clubs, gaining access to dedicated programming, race perks and marketing support. Brown reports that early indications are that it is already a hit with members.

“We’ve seen early momentum, and we expect more locations to get involved as word spreads.”

They may have picked a perfect time to implement this new partnership as well. With the new year around the corner and people with new year resolutions starting to look for a place to pursue fitness goals, Orangetheory can now offer ways for fitness rookies to train as well as opportunities to reach new heights they may have never considered. Brown acknowledged that watching HYROX events may be intimidating, but the culture that Orangetheory provides can make learning and improving a better process.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about HYROX is that it’s only for elite athletes, but that’s just not true. This type of training is for anyone, from beginners to elite athletes, and we make sure it’s approachable at every level.”

Brown is doing more than sharing the news, he’s also offering an invitation to those that may be curious what the buzz with HYROX is all about.

“If someone’s thinking about making a change in 2026, this gives them a clear goal and a reason to stay consistent, and that consistency is where the real transformation happens,” Brown shared. “You don’t need to be race-ready on day one. We’ll help you build the foundation step by step.”

To find an Orangetheory location near you, go to their website. You can learn more about HYROX here.