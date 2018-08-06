The Top 10 Highlights of the 2018 CrossFit Games

Every year, the Reebok CrossFit Games claim to crown the Fittest Man and Woman on Earth—a bold statement, to say the least. But it's hard to imagine a more comprehensive test of strength, conditioning, and mental fortitude than the four-day, 14-event slugfest that kicked off on Thursday, August 2 and ended Sunday, August 5.

For this year's CrossFit Games, where 40 men, 40 women, and 40 teams descended on Madison, WI to take part in a grueling lineup of events that was kept mostly secret until just before the Games—and often just before the events themselves—began. Put some of the world's most well-rounded athletes through some of the most grit-testing athletic endeavors imaginable, and you've got an exciting long weekend.

On the following slides, we've rounded up the ten most impressive moments from the 2018 CrossFit Games.