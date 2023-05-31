Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, $199.99

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is the perfect gift for all coffee enthusiasts. With multiple brewing options, Pops can enjoy silky smooth hot or cold coffee, tea, or even latte flavors, while customizing the brew to his style and taste.

Plus, it is designed with advanced thermal flavor extraction technology that helps preserve his favorite beverages’ essential oils and delicious flavors, ensuring they remain fresh, robust, and full of aromas.