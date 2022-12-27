Since being selected with the No. 22 pick in the NFL Draft, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has been nothing short of special. His ascent to the best receiver in the league status has only continued this season in historical fashion.

In November, Jefferson eclipsed Randy Moss’ record for receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons.

He’s already locked up the NFL Play of the Year Award, and recently broke Cris Carter’s record of 122 catches in a season with 123 and counting. And with two games remaining, he’s now just 209 yards away from breaking Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards in a season.

Oh yeah, and he was a significant contributor in the Vikings completing the greatest comeback in league history, as they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime 39-36 after being down 33-0 at halftime.

Check below as the All-Pro receiver gives Muscle and Fitness a glimpse into some of his favorite training gear.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: My go-to headphones. These are essential for me to have on hand so I can block out noise and stay focused on gameday during warmups.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein ; Hands down my favorite protein powder. I utilize this throughout the day to help me when I’m recovering from workouts. Also, when I’m on the go between games, travel and training I utilize the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake. It’s super easy to throw in my bag and have on the go, and it packs 24 grams of protein and 24 vitamins and minerals in one serving.

Sunglasses: These keep me locked in and laser focused on-field during pregame warmups.

Optimum Nutrition Amin.O. Energy: Gives me that boost of energy I need to start the day and carry through the second half after tough workouts and practices.

Under Armour Water Bottle: Gotta have my H2O to stay hydrated! Nutrition is a huge part of my recovery work and I place a big focus on how paying attention to staying hydrated and how I’m fueling my body.

Under Armour Sneakers: As soon as I’m out of those cleats, I throw these on for comfort.

Gym bag: Can’t carry all my gear in my arms! My schedule is crazy during the season, so having everything in a designated bag helps me stick to my routine since all my necessities are in one spot.

Bubble Exfoliating Mask: After practice, on days when I have a little more time, I like to give my face a refresh with this mask before I get ready for the next thing on my schedule.

JJ “The Jet” Under Armour T-Shirt

I love my nickname—and the fact that Under Armour does too. This is one of my favorite tees.

UA Shorts: After wearing all the clunky pads and gear during practice and games, I always look forward to throwing these comfy shorts on when it’s time to decompress and relax.

