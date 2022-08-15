Nike’s eighth-generation of the popular Metcon series is upon us, and intends to further its grip on the gym and CrossFit enthusiast market, but is the Nike Metcon 8 up to the task of competing with the likes of Reebok’s Nano, or Rogue’s NOBULL training shoe? And how do the 8’s differ from the Metcon 7s?

Originally launched in 2015, Nike’s Metcon range has built a solid reputation for building a quality training shoe by utilizing a robust construction that offers durability and stability. But, much like with the Air Jordan’s being banned by the NBA for several years, the Metcon line has also courted controversy. They were initially banned from the CrossFit Games because of trademark issues around the name “Metcon” (the metabolic conditioning aspect of CrossFit) and were vetoed so as not to create a conflict of interest with Reebok and the Games’ formal relationship with the Nano. Fortunately for Nike, the Metcon ban was lifted in 2019, allowing athletes to wear whatever training show that they please.

Nike Metcon 8 Release Date and Price The Metcon 8 is already available to purchase in the UK and Europe. They are officially released in the USA on August 18, with a recommended retail price of $130.

What’s Changed with Nike Metcon 8?

With athlete reaction for the Metcon 7 being largely positive, many were excited to see what could be improved with this eighth version. Design wise, the Nike swoosh has been updated on the shoe, and now features a human fingerprint to illustrate that the greatest sports performances are achieved when people intersect with technology. Nike have also added a message to the rear of the shoe, stating: “Engineered to the exact specifications of championship athletes.”

Both the 7 and 8 feature Nike React foam and Hyperlift in the heel, so the look and feel are broadly similar. The Metcon 8 is a slightly longer model, but not enough to make you change size. For practicality, the Metcon 8’s boast a new and improved lace-lock on top, while the bottom lock has been removed altogether. Lighter and more breathable fabric has been added to the shoe’s upper. The signature wide, flat, heel is even more robust, since it includes a reengineered inner-plate that is designed to distribute weight from edge to edge, but is still flexible enough to cope with more cardio-based activities such as running, springing, or rowing. This 8’s rubber tread keeps you grounded when it counts, and is ideal for helping you make solid connections with the floor, a mat, or even a wall as needed.

From a weightlifting standpoint, the added durability of the Metcon 8 should be good for lifting around 251.7-kilograms (555-pounds), an improvement of almost 25-kilograms (55-pounds) on the previous version.

Nike Metcon 8: The Competition

Fitness shoes have come along way in the last few years and Nike is not only competing with the Reebok Nano, but an ever-increasing range of sneakers that are designed to help you break your PR’s. The Nano X2 offers a similar multi-tasking experience at around the same price (approx. $135) but which sneaker is right for you comes down to a matter of personal preference. Some users report that they prefer the way that Metcons fit around the heel and say that this offers greater stability for heavier lifting, while Nano X2s may offer greater comfort on the whole for everyday use. Still, the Metcons seem to offer a snugger grip around the toe, if that’s your preference. Then, there’s the NOBULL trainer from Rogue. At roughly the same price-point ($129 and up), the NOBULL is receiving great reviews from those that like to execute box jumps and weighted workouts.

Nike Metcon 8: The Verdict

The Metcon range has earned a loyal fanbase due to its quality, durability, and of course versatility across a wide range of training disciplines. The Metcon 8 certainly continues this legacy. While the Metcon won’t replace a long-distance running shoe, or a trainer designed specifically for lifting, it offers you the convenience of switching up your routines and taking on multiple workouts with one multi-tasking shoe, and that is the main purpose of any cross-training footwear. The evolution from the Metcon 7 to the Metcon 8 is not a dramatic leap, meaning that those who appreciated the previous generation will love the latest version. Well, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?