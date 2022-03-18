Here, Muscle & Fitness is your hook-up for some of the most captivating stories in sports, fitness, and entertainment over the past few days.

Reebok announces the Nano X2 today

Reebok has today announced the latest iteration of its popular Nano franchise with the addition of the Nano X2. Heralded as the “Official Shoe for You,” the Nano X2 is designed to be worn day-to-day or for those hardcore workouts at the gym. Key features included in this new sneaker model include a re-engineered FlexWeave Upper that Reebok says will provide improved protection, breathability, and style while the heel shape and clip has also been updated with a slimmer and more defined fit to increase stability.

The Reebok Nano X2 has an on-sale date of April 8, and will retail at $135 in both men’s and women’s sizes. However, early access for purchase begins on April 1st for Reebok UNLOCKED members, who will also have exclusive access to a limited-edition release of the Nano X2’s “Orange Heat” design.

Strongman Eddie Hall set to come out of retirement?

England’s Eddie Hall retired from competition shortly after his victory at the 2017 World’s Strongest Man tournament, but if Robert Oberst is to be believed, Hall may be returning to represent Team UK at the 2022 event, set to be held Liverpool this November.

WSN promoters are yet to officially announce the competitors for the World’s Strongest Man 2022 competition, but the American log lift record holder, Oberst recently started the hype for Hall’s potential return via his American Monster Productions YouTube channel.

“We’ve got the biggest news ever for strongman,” says Oberst, in a video posted this week. “Eddie Hall is gonna be back to strongman. He is coming

back, November 26 in Liverpool and he’s going to be the captain of the UK team, in an epic battle, in Giants Live .. Eddie Hall is coming back to get his a** kicked by me!”

Official word is yet to be made on the potential return of Eddie Hall to strongman competition, but if the 34-year-old makes an appearance in November, a showdown against Oberst would be worth the ticket price alone!

The pro wrestling world said good-bye to Scott “Razor Ramon” Hall

On Monday, the pro wrestling world lost one of it’s most iconic stars when Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63. Hall had been placed on life support as a result of complications stemming from hip replacement surgery and with the decision being made that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion would be unable to recover, the machine was sadly turned off with his family by his side.

Grapple fans will remember “The Bad Guy” for the many entertaining moments that he brought to the ring, including classic ladder matches with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 under his character name, “Razor Ramon.” Then, in 1996, Hall jumped ship to rival group, WCW in a move that would intensify wrestling’s Monday night wars television battle between WWE and WCW, leading to the formation of one of the hottest stables in sports entertainment history with the NWO, a faction that drew astronomical TV ratings.

Hall famously battled with addiction during his storied career, but had made positive changes to his lifestyle in recent years. When inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2014, he said: “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” Sleep well, champ.