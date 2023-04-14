The World Strongest Man Competition is one of the most physically demanding sports there is. Not only are competitors challenged on physical strength, but output, agility, and mental toughness are also tested during the week-long event.

Trey Mitchell has become one of the sport’s top athletes over the last few years. The two-time reigning Shaw Classic champion ranked second in last year’s Rogue Strongman Invitational, sixth in last year’s Strongman, and fourth in this year’s Arnold Strongman Classic.

The Texan native will be competing in his fifth World Strongest Men competition next week in Myrtle Beach, SC. Before he’s set to put his body to the test, Mitchell walked M&F through some of his training favorites.

Team Affinity Kit Bag

I Love this bag because it’s big enough to fit all my gym gear plus some. Plenty of pockets to keep everything organized for easy access.

SBD Knee Sleeves

The knee sleeves help support the joints during heavy lifting to stave off injury. SBD sleeves provide warmth and stability without sacrificing range of motion for my knees.

SBD Leaver Belt

This belt has multiple holes for quick adjustment without the need to adjust the buckle. I use it for all my lifts to add more core stability for back health.

SBD Wrist Wraps

Wrist wraps help add support for your wrist in heavy pressing exercises, allowing you to lift more than without them. These are long and flexible, giving me the ability to wrap my wrist multiple times.

Bearfoot Shoes

I used to lift barefoot for all my lower body exercises because I felt like I was more stable and had more control over my form. But most gyms require footwear in the gym so I found Bearfoot shoes to be the closest thing to not wearing shoes at all.

Buy Bearfoot Ursus Lux High Top – $109 at Bearfoot

Ironmind Strong-Enough Lifting Straps

I’ll use these straps for heavy deadlifts so that I can focus on strengthening my back and posterior chain more and not let my grip be the limiting factor for the lift.

Buy Ironmind Strong-Enough Lifting Straps – $21.95 at Ironmind

Mobility ball

This is a practice softball that I got from a sporting goods store that I’ll lay on and dig into trigger points in the muscle to help with recovery from heavy weight lifting.

Buy Dimple Ball – $8 at Rogue

Atlas Full Spectrum CBD Oil: Mobility Formula

