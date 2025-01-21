Arnold Schwarzenegger may have served as the governor of California between 2003 and 2007, but his fund-raising efforts continue to this day. In a recent update, the seven-time Mr. Olympia and popular action-movie star provided a big boost for the LA fire relief efforts, promising a large monetary donation in addition to all of the proceeds from sales of a limited-edition”LA Strong” T-shirt.

Schwarzenegger, who keeps fans and fitness enthusiasts aware of his movements via the Arnold’s Pump Club email newsletter, had a worthwhile response to his subscribers in terms of what more can be done to alleviate the pressure being placed on the bodies that are tasked with managing the aftermath of the tragic Southern California wildfires that taken lives and forced more than 200,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates to the LA Fire Relief Efforts with “LA Strong” T-Shirt

“Because you all wanted to show your support, I asked my team to design a shirt we could sell for the Arnold’s Pump Club team to show their support,” he said. “And I asked them that every single cent of profit be donated to the LAFD Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA, to support people who have lost everything with immediate needs and long-term support.”

The Commando star continued; “I’m going to lead the way. I’m giving $1 million of my own money — split between those three organizations equally. Because I’m also not a fan of rich people or businesses with tons of money that ask their followers and fans to donate for them. It is not my style. This is not one of those things where I’m matching your donations or just counting your shirt profits as part of my donation. Knowing how much all of you care about lifting up the world, I won’t be surprised if you match me. But I’m giving a million no matter what. Everything you give is the cherry on top.”

With repair and rescue efforts stretched, the money provided by Arnold and his Pump Club members will come as a much-needed boost for those who hope to restore some normality after such a disastrous time.

How to Order your LA Strong T-shirt

Those looking to purchase the limited-edition “LA Strong” t-shirt can look good in the gym while feeling great about providing their own individual support. “These firefighters put their lives on the line for us,” said Schwarzenegger. “Some of these people lost absolutely everything. They need us now. Are you with me?”

You can order your shirt from Arnold’s Pump Club here!