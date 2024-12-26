Virtual Fitness developers Supernatural are bringing back 80s icon Jane Fonda and teaming her with Ludacris for some seriously retro-reps. Here’s how to get involved.

Tired of those vain social media influencers? Dust off your legwarmers and step back into the future as Jane Fonda returns for four high-energy workouts set to be released on Meta Quest VR headsets. Of course, Jane Fonda was legendary in bringing fitness into the living rooms of the 80s, and makes a triumphant return with fellow fitness enthusiast; Ludacris. The developers say you’ll be given the option to bounce to classic hip-hop party jams from the 90s and 00s, or keep it retro with Fonda’s Team Workout sessions. It’s a hashtag free zone, but neon leotards are welcome.

For the uninitiated, Supernatural workouts on MetaQuest are an immersive experience providing the user with 3D virtual environments and audio that would put your old VCR to shame. But, just like those original Jane Fonda workout tapes, producers say that this series is designed to give you a comprehensive and vigorous home workout, all while putting a nostalgic smile on your face. After getting the chance to partner up with his fantasy exercise partner, no one is smiling more than Ludacris. “It’s a full circle moment,” he told his 20 million plus Instagram followers. “Growing up, I’d watch my mother sweat it out to Jane Fonda’s iconic VHS workout tapes. Now, I’m beyond honored to collaborate with the fitness icon herself in an all-new workout series…”

Jane Fonda is back so that you can work out without going out

Now 86-years-young, Fonda was one of the first faces of home cardio and is back just in time for the holidays to bring that same sweaty joy to VR fitness, offering choreography that pays homage to her signature style so that you can workout without going out. The new content lunges into the public domain on December 25, so you could make these workouts a firm part of your New Year’s resolutions. To get started, you’ll need to pick up a Meta Quest 3 (from $499) or 3S Fitness Pack and get a 1-year subscription to Supernatural for $49.99. Existing headset owners can join for $9.99 per month / $99.99 per a year.

For more info click here!