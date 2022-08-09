On Sunday, all eyes were on Madison, WI, as CrossFit’s greatest combatants gave it their all to be crowed 2022’S “Fittest on Earth”. While the competition was challenged by the weather, and some questionable judging issues, the event proved to be a thrilling one where legends were made and bright new stars emerged. M&F breaks down the 2022 NoBull Crossfit Games winners, at the 15th annual Games.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games Men’s Division Winner: Justin Medeiros

Justin Medeiros entered the 2020 CrossFit Games as a rookie and made his presence felt immediately by taking the third-pace Bronze medal. In 2021, Medeiros became the youngest man ever to win the Games and this year he’s taken the Gold once again to be recognised as the “Fittest on Earth” for a second time. While the Californian didn’t win a single event in the competition, his performances were consistently high enough for him to take the overall title and $310,000 in prize money, eventually besting Ricky Garard who had held the top spot for the first 3 days.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games Women’s Division Winner: Tia-Clair Toomey

Tia-Clair Toomey made history by winning her sixth consecutive Games on Sunday. That’s more than any other athlete (Mat Fraser has won 5). While Toomey was an obvious favorite heading into the competition, she had to work hard for the Gold and was forced to come back from a low of eighth position on Day 1. The Australian only won 2 out of 13 events this year, compared to 9 out of 15 in 2021. She was challenged heavily by bright new Women’s Division star, Mal O’Brien (she placed second). Now $310,000 richer, rumours suggest that 2022 may prove to be Toomey’s last games and if that turns out to be true, what an incredible legacy she has left for athletes to aspire to.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games Team’s Division Winners: CrossFit Mayhem Freedom

Team Mayhem Freedom claimed it’s fifth title at the Games with its 2022 iteration members; Andrea Nisler, Taylor Williamson and Samuel Cournoyer, thus bringing team captain Rich Froning Jr. an epic tenth appearance at the top of the Games podium.

Think you’ve got what it takes to be recognised as the “Fittest on Earth?” Sign up and make your own history in 2023!