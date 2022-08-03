The road to the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off with the Open back in February, and will culminate over the next 5 days at the Games until only the Fittest On Earth reign supreme. Here’s who, and what to look out for in Madison, WI, as the remaining individuals, teens, masters, adaptive athletes, and teams duke it out on land and in the water for a share of $2.8 million, the largest purse in CrossFit Games history.

Details are still being released concerning the events themselves, but we do know that one such challenge will be “Bike to Work.” This will involve two, 5-mile bike rides at either end of 75 grueling toes-to-bar (where you start in a pull up position and raise your toes to the bar). You can also expect those staple sprints, overhead presses, and other insane challenges released as the competition progresses.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Men’s Division

One potential favorite that will not be able to take his place in the finals is Scott Panchik. He was forced to withdraw due to injuring his knee after landing on a rope during competition in the Syndicate Crown back in May. His younger brother, Saxon Panchik is still very much in the running however. Interestingly, Saxon’s twin, Spencer will also be vying for the crown. Still, the popular vote predicts that either Justin Mederos, who is the current champ, or Patrick Vellner, who took silver last year, will stand atop of the podium in 2022.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Women’s Division

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr is the woman to watch in the women’s division as she attempts to take home the title of Fittest On Earth for an unprecedented 6th time. But, she will have her work cut out as 18-year-old Mal O’Brien could be hot on her heels following some impressive performances, including first place at the Granite Games semi-final.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Team’s Division

Three teams: Mayhem Freedom, Invictus, and Mayhem Independence are all well ahead of the pack when it comes to betting odds. Mayhem Freedom have already won the cup twice, and this year’s members comprised of the legendary Rich Froning, Andrea Nisler, Taylor Williamson, and Chase Hill certainly believe that they will be victorious!

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Elsewhere at the Games

CrossFit aims to be a highly accessible event and includes Adaptive Divisions for those with visual, physical and other challenges. The Games also have a variety of age specific divisions including Teens and Masters. Watch out for Ken Ogden. At 67 years of age, he will attempt to once again take home the title of Fittest Man on Earth after taking first place last year.

Get in on the Free Swag from Reebok

The CrossFit Games is always a celebration of all things fitness, and the world’s top brands will be on hand to represent their latest gear. CrossFit Games athletes in any division should be sure to check out Reebok’s Bonus Program Athlete Seeding Suite at the Sheraton Madison Hotel from Tuesday to Friday (7am – 7pm) where they can pick up free sneakers and a chance to receive rewards totaling thousands of dollars should they finish first in any event.

Fans and Spectators also have a chance to get in on the act. Throughout the week, Reebok is rewarding fans who sport the Nano X2. Simply post an Instagram pic in your X2’s, and tag Reebok, for a chance to win an athlete seeding kit. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Reebok are also picking one lucky fan each day to win a $1,200 gift card. They will also be hiding shoe boxes throughout Madison and whoever finds them will have the opportunity to redeem the box for a fresh pair of X2’s. Reebok has also partnered with WeFitness to launch “Reebok Nano X2 Challenges” via the fitness app.

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Where Can I watch?

The Games begin on Wednesday at 10am and reach a climax on Sunday at 5pm. There are various ways to watch all the action including channels such as CBS and social media channels like YouTube and Facebook Watch. A live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12 – 2 p.m. CT.