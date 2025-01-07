Heart and determination have never been measured in feet and inches, but the self-professed “Dwarf Juggernaut,” Tom Agnew has been setting himself some pretty lofty goals while at the same time, motivating his fans to work harder by sharing his incredible feats of strength. It’s not surprising then, that Agnew’s popularity is growing at the same rapid rate as his strength, thanks to his inspirational Instagram posts, and an intense drive to lift even more in 2025.

In 2023, Tom Agnew was squatting an impressive 535 pounds (242.6kg), bench pressing 365 pounds (165.5 kilograms), and deadlifting 315 pounds (142.8kg), but of course, PRs are made to be broken. In a recent Instagram post for his almost 100k followers, he explained his progression in 2024 while throwing down the gauntlet for 2025.

“I am so inspired by this,” wrote one of his fans. “What I think should be impossible, he makes possible. Thank you.” It was a sentiment echoed by many. “You’re an inspiration my brother,” wrote another. While Agnew’s 2023 lifting sessions were pretty epic, he was able to power through those PRs in 2024. So, as last year came to a close, the Juggernaut showed how jacked his lifting sessions have become.

Tom Agnew Posts 2024 Powerlifting PRs

As evidenced by his video, Agnew took great strides with his progressive overload last year and nailed squats of 585 pounds (265.4 kilograms), bench pressing 405 pounds (183.7 kilograms), and deadlifting 335 pounds (151.9 kilograms). “Bro is in the 1000 club!” wrote one motivated viewer. “Nice gains, big man!” commented another supporter.

Of course, this being the internet, there were negative voices quick to critique his reps, but for those who want a positive demonstration on how to smash goals that are seemingly out of reach, Agnew’s posts are always a hit — and he’s not stopping there. The Dwarf Juggernaut is already working on his 2025 New Year’s Resolution and has set new benchmarks for making a squat of 661.4 pounds (300kg), a bench press of 441 pounds (200kg) and a deadlift of 396.8 pounds (180kg). “Or die trying,” joked the man with the big heart. We think with an attitude like Agnew’s, it’s not just him, but the rest of us who are motivated to lift more. So, here’s to a productive year on the gym floor!

