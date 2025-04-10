Every day the world seems to become a more uncertain place, but in a Gold’s Gym in North Carolina, a rack avenger has emerged from the shadows of the squat station to hold a particularly nasty set of villains to account. Folks, Re-Rack Guy is finally here!

Gyms all across the land have been plagued since inception by dastardly individuals who refuse to return their weights back to where they got them from, but this crime against humanity could be obliterated thanks to a brand-new force for good.

Witnesses first began to report sightings of the mysterious Re-Rack Guy making heavyweight interventions at Gold’s Gym, Chapel Hill, and proving that not all superheroes wear capes, it seems that this bright new hope for a more civilized gym society adorns himself in a bright yellow T-shirt, sunglasses, and a Gold’s “Membership Sales” championship belt.

Re-Rack Guy is Here!

Perhaps in place of a more traditional superhero sign like the bat signal, the gym’s Instagram account serves as one of his official communication platforms. “Don’t get caught by the Re-Rack Guy, and re-rack your weights!” read a recent post. A vaunted video clip shows Re-Rack Guy holding the super-villains to account and making sure that no weight is ever left behind.

Behind the fun is a serious message, of course, because failure to re-rack your weights presents a very real safety concern. Leaving weights on the floor is a trip hazard and could lead to serious injury. Additionally, leaving heavy plates on a machine for someone who is less strong to try and remove could cause pains and strains. Re-racking your weights is simply a matter of gym etiquette, and it’s a code that we should all uphold, not just Re-Rack Man.

News of our new hero has traveled fast. “I need you at my gym!” wrote one impressed fan. “This is amazing,” wrote another. But perhaps the best feedback came from a very clever member of the gym community. “You just need a partner called ‘Wipe the Seat Guy,’” they proposed.

The Re-Rack Guy now has his own Instagram channel, so click here to follow the movement.