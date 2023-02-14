This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Building muscle takes years of hard work and dedication, so to try and speed things up, I’ve been testing a bunch of popular muscle-building supplements.

They all claim to make building muscle easier, quicker, and less stressful.

After trying more than 20 different products, I’ve decided to write this article and talk about the 5 best supplements for building muscle that actually work.

Here’s the list:

With these supplements, I was more explosive in the gym, hit tons of personal bests, and saw impressive muscle growth.

And best of all, they are safe and natural and won’t destroy your health.

Keep reading to find out what makes these products so good when it comes to building muscle.

1: D-Bal

First on my list of the best supplements for building muscle is D-Bal.

If I could only recommend one product, this would be it.

When I used D-Bal, I felt like I was taking real steroids, even though it’s all-natural.

D-Bal is a dietary supplement made by a US company called CrazyBulk.

It’s marketed as a ‘legal steroid’ as they say it offers similar benefits to real Dianabol without any side effects.

CrazyBulk says that taking 3 D-Bal capsules daily combined with a solid diet and workout plan can help people of all ages build muscle.

D-Bal contains 8 natural ingredients that CrazyBulk claims can mimic the effects of real Dianabol.

I found strong evidence to support CrazyBulk’s claims that these ingredients may be beneficial for building muscle, in particular:

MSM has been proven to alleviate muscle cramps associated with exercise and can help reduce muscle soreness, potentially helping you work out longer and harder.

has been proven to alleviate muscle cramps associated with exercise and can help reduce muscle soreness, potentially helping you work out longer and harder. Suma Root , also known as Brazilian Ginseng, has been shown to increase protein synthesis to a greater extent than Dianabol, prompting some researchers to describe it as ‘Nature’s Anabolic Steroid’. The key anabolic compound in Suma Root, called “ecdysterone”, has a proven anabolic effect and can enhance athletic performance.

, also known as Brazilian Ginseng, has been shown to increase protein synthesis to a greater extent than Dianabol, prompting some researchers to describe it as ‘Nature’s Anabolic Steroid’. The key anabolic compound in Suma Root, called “ecdysterone”, has a proven anabolic effect and can enhance athletic performance. Ashwagandha has been proven to stimulate muscle growth, aid fat loss, increase VO2 max, and lower cholesterol levels. One 8-week placebo-controlled clinical study involving 57 young men found that Ashwagandha led to “significant increases in muscle mass and strength” when taken with resistance training.

According to the studies I linked above, CrazyBulk’s claims about D-Bal helping to build muscle and reduce muscle soreness seem to check out.

Despite being skeptical, I bought a bottle of D-Bal and tried it for one month.

Here’s what happened:

After using it for a few days, I began to feel a lot more focused and energized in the gym.

While I was lifting, I felt stronger and more explosive.

I started getting massive pumps during workouts and felt more anabolic.

I also noticed I was recovering faster after my workouts, so I was able to train harder and more often.

After a couple of weeks, I was making gains and looking bigger. Even one of my buddies asked what gear I was on.

After using D-Bal for one month, I gained 7 lbs. and am looking way more muscular and ripped, so most of the gain appears to be muscle.

After using D-Bal for a month, I am super impressed. I felt great on it, with no negative side effects, and was surprised at how quickly I packed on real solid muscle.

If you’re looking for something to help you train like a beast and make real muscle gains 3x faster, then I recommend checking out D-Bal.

It also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So if you’re unhappy with your results, you can get a full refund.

Click here to learn more about how D-Bal will help you build muscle.

2: D-Bal Max

Second place on my list of the best supplements for building muscle is D-Bal Max.

The makers of D-Bal Max say it offers the same muscle-building and strength-boosting benefits as real Dianabol but without any unwanted side effects.

Taking four capsules of D-Bal Max before each workout will help you achieve rapid muscle growth and increased strength with shorter recovery times.

D-Bal Max contains 11 ingredients to mimic the effects of Dianabol. They are:

The key ingredients for muscle building are:

Ashwagandha , also found in CrazyBulk’s D-Bal, offers numerous muscle-building and fat-loss benefits. This study found that a group of weightlifters added an average of 5.3 cm to their bicep circumference after taking ashwagandha for just 8 weeks.

, also found in CrazyBulk’s D-Bal, offers numerous muscle-building and fat-loss benefits. This study found that a group of weightlifters added an average of 5.3 cm to their bicep circumference after taking ashwagandha for just 8 weeks. L-Arginine is an amino acid that has been shown to ramp up the natural release of growth hormone and have a beneficial effect on the heart and blood vessels.

is an amino acid that has been shown to ramp up the natural release of growth hormone and have a beneficial effect on the heart and blood vessels. L-Lysine is another amino acid that promotes growth hormone secretion and is used by the body to build muscles and repair tendons.

What sets D-Bal Max apart is the inclusion of caffeine anhydrous, which increases endurance, and SENACTIV, which has been proven to combat fatigue, prevent inflammation, and improve blood flow.

The website shows that D-Bal Max has helped more than 180,000 men build muscle worldwide.

I decided to try some and was blown away by the results!

The extra 200 mg of caffeine gave me a nice energy boost during my morning workouts and more endurance than I was used to.

It didn’t take long for me to start seeing results. During the first two weeks of using D-Bal Max, I was able to add 15 lbs to my bench press without even trying. It was amazing to see my strength going up so quickly.

Not only did I get stronger, but I also started to put on weight. D-Bal Max had a massive effect on my appetite, and I was able to pack on the pounds with ease.

At the end of my 30-day cycle, I had gained 10 lbs. and felt huge.

Whereas my top pick D-Bal helped me gain lean muscle, D-Bal Max helped me gain more overall size and mass, and my strength went through the roof, so this is a great choice for your next bulking phase.

Overall, I’m impressed with the results I got from D-Bal Max. I would strongly recommend it to anyone looking to get bigger and stronger.

All orders come with free worldwide shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it without risking a penny!

Click here to visit the official D-Bal Max website and learn more about how it will help you make massive gains.

3: Testol 140

Third on our list of the best supplements for building muscle is Testol 140.

Testol 140 is one of the best muscle gainer supplements on the market, but when I tested it, I didn’t feel like it was as powerful as my top 2 picks.

Testol 140 is a supplement designed to mimic the effects of a powerful Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) called RAD-140.

SARMs have become extremely popular among bodybuilders over the last few years as they are believed to cause fewer side effects than anabolic steroids.

Unfortunately, although safer than steroids, SARMs do come with side effects which is why CrazyBulk developed Testol 140.

They say it offers all the benefits of real RAD-140 with none of the side effects.

And taking it 45 minutes before your workout will take your workouts to the next level, help you build muscle faster, and boost testosterone levels.

According to the website, Testol 140 contains nine ingredients to mimic the effects of RAD-140. They are:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide)

Zinc (as Zinc Citrate)

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl)

Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol)

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Fenugreek (4:1 Extract)

KSM-66 (Ashwagandha)

Pomegranate Whole Fruit Powder

SENACTIV (Panax notoginseng (root) & Rosa roxburghii (fruit) extracts)

You’ll notice that Testol 140 contains many of the same ingredients as D-Bal Max, such as Vitamin B6, Magnesium, Zinc, Ashwagandha Extract (KSM-66), and SENACTIV.

It also contains:

Fenugreek , a herb that multiple studies have shown can increase levels of free testosterone, including this study which found that men who took 500 mg of fenugreek per day had higher testosterone levels after 8 weeks than those who took a placebo.

, a herb that multiple studies have shown can increase levels of free testosterone, including this study which found that men who took 500 mg of fenugreek per day had higher testosterone levels after 8 weeks than those who took a placebo. Pomegranate contains high levels of Ellagic acid and has been linked to several health benefits, including faster muscle recovery and higher endurance levels.

contains high levels of Ellagic acid and has been linked to several health benefits, including faster muscle recovery and higher endurance levels. Zinc helps support and maximize natural levels of testosterone. Zinc deficiency can cause severe health consequences, with one study finding that low zinc can take testosterone levels by up to 20%.

After researching the ingredients in Testol 140, I decided to try it.

Despite containing zero caffeine, I noticed a big boost to my energy levels and focus during workouts.

I also felt more explosive lifting weights and started lifting heavier.

By the second week of taking Testol 140, I started seeing significant increases in my strength.

After about 3 weeks, I looked noticeably bigger and more pumped. Even a few friends commented on how swole I was looking.

While Testol 140 isn’t quite as good as D-Bal or D-Bal Max for building muscle, I found it effective and liked how I felt on it.

I recommend giving it a try.

Click here to visit the Testol 140 website and learn more about what it will do for you.

4: Testo-Max

Fourth place on our list of the best supplements for building muscle is Testo-Max.

Testo-Max is a dietary supplement made by CrazyBulk that is supposed to offer the same benefits as Sustanon, an injectable anabolic steroid.

Sustanon is widely considered one of the best steroids for building muscle, despite causing side effects like man boobs, acne, hair loss, and more.

CrazyBulk developed Testo-Max as a safe, natural alternative to Sustanon that delivers all the muscle-building benefits without the side effects.

The key ingredients that have been clinically proven to raise testosterone levels and build muscle are:

D-Aspartic acid is an amino acid that can increase testosterone levels by up to 42% in just 12 weeks, according to this clinical trial.

is an amino acid that can increase testosterone levels by up to 42% in just 12 weeks, according to this clinical trial. Vitamin K1 has a strong effect on testosterone levels and has been linked to increased testosterone synthesis, according to this 2011 study.

has a strong effect on testosterone levels and has been linked to increased testosterone synthesis, according to this 2011 study. Ginseng Red Powder (Panax Ginseng) has a strong effect on both free and total testosterone levels and has been shown to increase T levels by up to 10% in just 2 weeks, according to this research.

(Panax Ginseng) has a strong effect on both free and total testosterone levels and has been shown to increase T levels by up to 10% in just 2 weeks, according to this research. Vitamin D3 has been shown to increase strength by up to 21% in as little as eight weeks.

has been shown to increase strength by up to 21% in as little as eight weeks. Vitamin B6 helps combat fatigue and has anti-catabolic effects, which means it limits muscle loss.

When I tried Testo-Max I was surprised at how good I felt on it.

Because it’s a testosterone booster, I felt energized, happier, and way more anabolic during workouts.

I also noticed improvements in my sleep, focus, and productivity at work.

When it came to building muscle it’s not as powerful as my top picks but I did notice some nice strength gains in the gym and felt like it was helping me make muscle gains.

I’d say this is a great product for guys over 30 who want to feel great and build muscle.

Click here to visit the official Testo-Max website and learn more about what it will do for you.

5: TestoPrime

Fifth place on our list of the best supplements for building muscle is TestoPrime.

TestoPrime is an all-natural supplement designed to boost testosterone levels naturally without causing side effects.

Testosterone is essential for building muscle which is why I decided to give it a try.

They say that TestoPrime will give you:

44% higher levels of testosterone production

7% more muscle strength

2% more endurance

6% less stress

TestoPrime contains 12 natural ingredients that Wolfson says increase testosterone levels, strength, and endurance.

When I tested TestoPrime, I was looking for a way to get the most out of my workouts and my diet to pack on muscle.

After taking it for a month, I can say that it has definitely delivered.

I found that my energy levels and general mood increased significantly, and I felt more motivated to go to the gym even after long days.

My strength and stamina levels also improved, which enabled me to get the most out of my workouts and I felt stronger and more anabolic in the gym.

I also noticed I was recovering faster after my workouts.

When I weighed myself after 30 days, I found that I’d gained 3 lbs but my body fat had decreased to 11%.

This meant that TestoPrime had enabled me to build lean muscle without adding any excess fat and I felt great.

Overall, I’m very pleased with the results that I got from taking TestoPrime. If you’re looking to get the most out of your training and diet, I highly recommend this natural supplement.

Every order comes with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

Plus, you’ll get instant access to two free eBooks: The Fast Way To Add More Power To Your Prime and 10 Foods That Help Produce Natural Testosterone.

Click here to visit the TestoPrime website and learn more about what it will do for you.

Best Supplements for Building Muscle: Recap

After trying so many different supplements that promise to help you pack on muscle fast, these 5 are the only ones I would recommend trying.

If I could recommend just one, it would be D-Bal because it’s the one I could feel working the most and the one I got the best results with.

When I started using D-Bal I felt supercharged during workouts. I started getting huge pumps and lifting heavier and saw beyond natural muscle growth.

Best of all, there were no negative side effects which is why it’s my top recommendation on this list of the best supplements for building muscle.

Click here to check out D-Bal and learn more about how it will help you build muscle.

