The energy drinks industry is a global market with an estimated value of $73.8 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9%. An industry built around stamina, endurance, acquired tastes, and explosive marketing campaigns, this ready-to-drink category remains rife with possibilities for growth and innovation. As people continue to test the limits of human potential and as consumers reach for increasingly health-forward products, the market can expect the emergence of new brands that fulfill the demand.

Especially among athletes and gymgoers, energy drinks are becoming more readily relied upon as ‘pre-workout’ supplements, products intended to give individuals a sharp boost in energy and make workouts more effective. This use of energy drinks originates in their primary active ingredient: caffeine. Within five to thirty minutes of consuming a can, caffeine causes increased heart rate, mental alertness, and physical energy, and can remain in the body for hours afterward. The most commonly used stimulant in the world, about 200mg of it can be expected in the average energy drink.

However, when its stimulating effects wear off, it is often not a pretty sight to behold. While drinking more of it can further extend endurance and time to fatigue, at some point, the caffeine crash that follows can cause extreme tiredness, an inability to concentrate, headaches, and irritability. That’s because once the chemical begins to leave the body, all the tiredness (a neurotransmitter called adenosine) it was holding back floods into the brain. And, it’s what holds most energy drinks back from being the ultimate pre-workout.

Old Skool Energy, an energy drink brand that’s formulated the perfect balance of sustained alertness, holds the key to preventing the post-caffeine jitters that many consumers have become accustomed to. Their 13-ingredient creation sweetened with real cane sugar is designed to extract all the benefits of a dose of caffeine and more, without any of its unfavorable consequences; a result of Old Skool’s two magic bullets, thiamine and L-theanine. Thiamine is essential to help turn sustenance into energy. As the human body cannot naturally create it, thiamine is something that up to 30% of older adults are deficient in.

“It’s being taken out of our diets because of processed foods, so we lose it entirely,” explains Marc Fabiani, Operations Officer of Old Skool Energy. Thiamine additionally reduces inflammation, improves brain function, relieves anxiety and pain, and most importantly, maintains energy levels throughout an individual’s circadian cycle, making it the perfect counterbalance to the more unpleasant effects of caffeine.

L-theanine on the other hand, is a natural amino acid commonly found in tea leaves that offers several potential benefits. It’s also been shown to reduce stress and anxiety and elevate dopamine and serotonin levels. When combined with caffeine, L-theanine can enhance focus, mental clarity, and verbal fluency— particularly on demanding tasks. It also acts against the more physiological side effects of caffeine, like increased blood pressure and disruptions to sleep.

Old Skool puts the two together with caffeine to build an energy drink that enables ‘smooth energy’ throughout the day. When someone consumes a can of Old Skool Energy, they can expect a rise in energy that is followed by a slow and gentle decline. Their thiamine and L-theanine blend allows everyone to enjoy hours of stress-free hyper-focus and hyper-performance, from world-class athletes to office workers, without the jitters or crashes that usually follow.

With natural sugar, delicious flavor, and the perfect boost of energy, Old Skool Energy can seamlessly be integrated into everyday lifestyles, whatever that may look like, through its prioritization of both taste and feel. Staying true to the old-school tradition of pushing through the limits of the human body, Old Skool Energy’s commitment to using the best ingredients reflects its dedication to propel its customers forward in life, sports, and health.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.