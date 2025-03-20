The next time you take a visit to Jupiter Beach in Florida, you can look forward to some incredible views including sun, sea, and maybe even an iconic football coach performing AcroYoga with his girlfriend.

So why was Bill Belichick letting it all hang out with Jordan Hudson? Well, perhaps simply because he can.

Belichick, 72, appears to have regained a spring in his step after keeping up with girlfriend Jordan Hudson, who is 24, and it seems the two couldn’t be closer… literally. But is it a good idea for the former Patriots coach, who was filmed looking unsteady on his feet back in March to be engaging in a spot of AcroYoga?

What is AcroYoga and Should Bill Belichick be Doing It?

AcroYoga consists of two-person holds, hence its name, combining acrobatics and yoga. On the surface, it looks like something out of a Cirque Du Soleil show, but it’s also great for strength and flexibility. In general, the more traditional ground based Yoga has been shown to improve balance and mobility in those over 60, so if the eight-time Super Bowl winning coach is trying to become more agile and coordinated, then he may be on to something. However, he should probably stay underneath his lighter partner and remain the supportive boyfriend, as a fall could really set him back.

Nonetheless, Hudson, who is a yoga fan herself, was impressed with her man. “#StillGotIt,” read the hashtag in her Instagram post, sharing their beach frolics to mixed reviews. “Best boyfriend ever,” commented one enamored follower. “Nah, this ain’t right,” wrote a more negative naysayer.

Our verdict? The truth is that getting into the great outdoors and being active is a productive idea at any age, but just to be safe, maybe leave the tight rope walk to someone else, Bill?

