8 Pieces of Workout Gear You Need This Spring

Spring into the new season with these tools.

Gear up to start working outside again. Time to put away your snow boots and dust off your running shoes. Now that spring has officially sprung, it's high time your workout gear catches up to the weather. Here were have some of the best spring gear around to help you get into the swing of spring. 

Jaybird Sport
Jaybird Tarah Pro

These wireless headphones’ 14-hour battery will get you through nonstop workouts, and they’re completely weatherproof, so no rain, late-season snow, nor ungodly amount of sweat will dampen your ability to pump iron (and fists). Get it here for $160

Catalyst Lifestyle
Catalyst Waterproof Backpack

If Mary Poppins turned into a gym rat, this is the bag she’d rock. It holds up to 20 liters of stuff, yet (like magic) packs down to fit in your palm. And it’s designed to withstand 32.8 feet of water so feel free to wear it into your next ice bath. Get it here for $120

Hex Performance
Hex Detergent

Cleanse your clothes of all sweat, grime, and stank with this anti-stink, eco-friendly formula. Get it here for $10

Bionic Body Gear
Bionic Body Resistance Tubes

Tear-resistant and available up to 100 pounds, these aren’t your mom’s workout bands. Wrap around trees for presses and squat to your heart’s content. Get it here for $22

Merrell
Merrell Trail Glove 5 3D

These mesh sneaks were designed to feel as close to being barefoot as possible, helping you stabilize during rapid changes in movement, so you can hit the trails easily without risk of taking a hit. Get it here for $100

Ridge Merino
Ridge Merino Men’s Heist Hoodie

This stylish hoodie provides the feel of cotton and the warmth of wool—minus the itch and odor. Get it here for $100

Lululemon
Lululemon Grid Tech Pant

Lightweight and insulated, these pants were designed with your outdoor training sesh in mind, with secure pockets that protect your phone, keys, or wallet. Get it here for $118

Lasso Gear
Lasso Compression Socks

Keep your toes toasty and ankles safe with compression socks that prevent ankle rolling 75 percent more than other athletic socks. Get it here for $30

