A day spent in the sun may feel good for the soul—but not your skin.

“It’s extremely important for men to take care of their skin in the summer because the warmer weather leads to more sweating when exercising,” says dermatologist and Dove expert Terrence Keaney, M.D. “Sweat and friction can lead to irritation, especially in the skinfolds, such as the underarms.”

And then there’s sunburn, chapped lips, and oily skin. And while these issues are top of minds during the warmer months, the winter sun could also lead to a host of problems if you’re not taking care of your skin, too. If you’re someone who liked to snowboard or ski, your proximity to the sun puts you at a heightened risk of UVB rays—the main cause of sunburn and skin damage, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

You might be asking yourself, “Why should I care about my skin?” For one, happy skin means healthy skin. If you’re not looking out for your body’s largest organ you might be leaving yourself susceptible to conditions like skin cancer that, while treatable, can be pretty serious.

But don’t you also want to look good? You could be the most jacked guy or girl on the planet, but if your entire skin looks like the surface of a Roman forehead (look it up) very few people are going to want to associate with you. You watch over your physique, immune health, and food intake—you should be worried about your skin, too.

So how can you combat these woes? It’s easy—just follow this guide and stock these 10 types of products.