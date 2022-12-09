Strength athletes from North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe will compete for World Championship Belts in two weight categories for women; and four weight categories for men. The competition will be conducted in double elimination tournament format, with fast paced combative and entertaining matches.

MAS Wrestling is the international name used for the Yakut ethnosport derived from the traditional stick pulling game mas tard’yhyy . MAS Wrestling – the National Sport of Yakutia, North Eastern Siberia. Reminiscent of the Eskimo Stick Pull featured at the World Eskimo Indian Olympics, as well as the Highland Games test of strength The Swingle Tree (played with a shepherd’s crook), participants taking part in MAS Wrestling competitions sit in front of each other, prop their feet against the board that divides the competition area and tug on a wooden stick (MAS), making sure to start over the propping board. MAS Wrestling has roots in Viking games going back more than a thousand years. In the Viking sagas it was referred to as “kjevletrekk” in Norse language and was integral part of physical education through the millennium. MAS Wrestling demands agility and great muscular strength from the hands, legs, back, and abdominals, and is one of the best tests of functional strength.