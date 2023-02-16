After awarding nearly $1.7 million in prize money in December, eclipsing records for ticket sales, sponsorships and worldwide pay-per-view audience, organizers of the fitness industry’s most prestigious event have entered the planning stages for this year’s Olympia Weekend.

Scheduled for the weekend of November 2-5, the 59th edition of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend is confirmed for Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center, rated as one of the top convention center venues in the world.

Olympia President Dan Solomon explains: “Our recent rotation between Orlando and Las Vegas has resulted in tremendous growth, allowing us to connect with fans, sponsors and exhibitors on both sides of the Unites States. The convention center in Orlando is unique because it clears the way for us to have two adjacent host hotels. If you enjoy convenience, you’re gonna love this year’s Olympia, a fully connected experience!”

Information regarding host hotels, VIP Packages and general ticketing will be announced soon. To lock in exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, inquiries can be sent to contact@mrolympia.com

The first week in November is a beautiful time of year in Florida and a great opportunity for the fitness industry to come together. For 2023 Olympia updates, including qualified athlete lists, tickets and sponsor opportunities, visit MrOlympia.com.