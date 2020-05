We felt compelled to update our gallery of magnificently-muscled animals when a new photo emerged of one of its stars, Roger.

Our main kang is featured later in the gallery decimating a metal can, but this pic from The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia shows that Roger is still in supreme condition. If he doesn’t own the kangaroo version of the Sandow trophy, then there really is no justice in the world.

More power to you, Roger the Roo. Check out some of the other beasts that made our list, and really, what is your excuse?