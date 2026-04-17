Many Americans have vivid memories of sitting with their families in front of a TV and watching incredible athletes showcasing their talents on the Olympic stage. Aside from the competitions being the culmination of many years of dedicating their lives to their sport of choice, these men and women are also representing their country with a bright spotlight on them.

Koby Langley was one of the many children who recalls the inspiration of watching the elite of the elite in action. As much as he admired their greatness back then, he now has an even deeper appreciation of their commitment to excellence as the Chief Operating Officer of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Seeing and knowing how every hour of these competitors’ lives is dedicated to a single focus and purpose changed his view on what it means to be among the best in the world.

“I always knew they were elite athletes, but what really impressed me was all the other sacrifices they have to make in order to become elite athletes.”

Who Is Koby Langley? From U.S. Army Officer to USOPC COO

Langley may have never trained for the Games as an athlete, but he definitely understands the importance of representing the United States. That is because Langley served in the United States Army, which started when he signed a ROTC contract at age 17 before going to Notre Dame University, then becoming a JAG as part of the 82nd Airborne Division before being deployed twice. One of those tours was during the initial invasion of Iraq as part of Operation Shock and Awe in 2003.

By the time Langley ended his military career, he earned a Bronze Star for his time in service. When looking back at his military service, he shared that being pushed to go out of his comfort zone would serve him well in future roles, including his current one.

“When you work in parts of the military that really push you, and I think the 82nd pushed me by being in combat, you come out with a sense of confidence and a belief that you can do much more than what you originally thought you could do.”

After he took off the uniform, Langley began advocating for veterans and families in different ways. He worked to help an Iraq War veteran get elected to Congress, joined the

Department of Veteran Affairs after that, and then joined the Department of Defense in the Pentagon’s Office of Warrior Care and Transition Policy. This all led to him joining the Obama administration to run their Veteran and Military Family Constituency team. Prior to joining the USOPC, Langley climbed the ranks of the American Red Cross, and he was eventually put in charge of the Northeast division, where he led a team of 600 and worked with a nine-figure budget. He credited his time in that role in helping him prepare for his current one.

“All that experience ultimately was what led me to being here.”

Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center: Inside One Olympic Plaza

“Here” is the USOPC Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Langley came on as COO in November 2025. One Olympic Plaza is a 34-acre campus that serves as the support system for the hundreds of athletes that devote their lives to mastering their crafts and preparing themselves mind, body, and soul to compete on the biggest sports stage in the world.

The USOPC provides many resources to support these athletes, including mental health, training, nutrition, and even stipends in some cases. Services for these athletes are available for both resident and non-resident participants. Walking around the campus and seeing Olympic torches and where Michael Phelps prepared to become the most decorated Olympian in history is something Langley doesn’t take for granted.

“The Olympic torch is personally my favorite. I love the fact that we have a lot of our Olympic torches here in Colorado Springs and that we light that at the beginning of every Olympics and Paralympics. Wouldn’t miss that for the world.”

2026 Winter Olympics Recap and the Road to Los Angeles 2028

232 athletes competed for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy, the largest in American history. Langley reported that it was one of the most successful efforts on the winter side as well, highlighted by a national record of 12 gold medals, including the Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams winning gold.

“One of the best, without a doubt,” Langley proclaimed. However, there is no rest for the weary because the 2028 Summer Games is approaching, and it will be hosted on American soil in Los Angeles, California. Many athletes are already training to either prepare or hopefully qualify to represent the red, white, and blue in their home country. Langley and his team are already working to not only support those athletes but prepare the nation for being the host country for the global stage. As daunting a challenge as it is, Langley has his experience in the military and roles in government that will serve him well. It isn’t the same as wearing the uniform himself, but being involved in the Olympics at his level is another different way he is serving the United States.

“The Olympics are a place for peaceful competition, and you have to have those spaces,” Langley explained. “This actually started by bringing in former military members and veterans and having them compete as a way to continue their physical fitness and demonstrate the capabilities of their country.”

World Class Athlete Program (WCAP): How Soldiers Become Olympians

There is no shortage of inspiration on Team USA, and that includes those that have also served in uniform. Langley cited Katie Verderber, an Army veteran who medically retired in 2019 following a spinal injury she suffered in Afghanistan. Verderber discovered wheelchair curling in 2024 and found herself on the 2026 U.S. Paralympic team.

“Watching her compete…grit, humility, determination, all of those things that she learned when she was in the military. That’s really what military members and veteran athletes bring.”

There are very few Americans who know what it is like to serve in the military and even less that know the feeling of representing Team USA in the Olympics. That makes someone who has done both the elite of the elite, and some athletes do both thanks in large part to the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP). The Army and Air Force have WCAP programs in place to support athletes as they pursue their Olympic dreams while promoting service in the military through community engagement.

The program is open to Active, Reserve, and National Guard members of both branches, and they participate in a variety of sports. Langley spoke highly of programs like WCAP not only because of how it allows athletes to serve in two ways but for the results that can come from it as well.

“It has a proven track record since 1948. Over 450 soldiers have represented the United States at the Olympics, and they have earned a total of 112 medals. WCAP is an amazing program.”

Why Training Like an Olympian Builds Success Beyond the Gym

Langley knows that many kids and families were watching athletes in Italy or plan to watch those competing in Los Angeles and have their own Olympic dreams. In many cases, they will be shot down or doubted for one reason or another, but Langley is optimistic about those dreams and says to pursue them because even if they don’t make it to the Olympic level, they will level up in ways that can lead to greater things than if they choose not to pursue greatness.

“There are so many things about being or training to be an elite athlete that even if you never make it to the medal stand, they translate into skills that will make you an asset for any organization that is looking for people to perform well under pressure. Keep going.”

To learn more about the USOPC, go to their website.

You can follow Langley on LinkedIn.

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this Fit to Serve article.