As if WWE Superstar, Michael “The Miz” Mizanin, wasn’t already a big enough part of popular culture, the former Real World star and world heavyweight wrestling champion is now set to front another U.S. institution as he readies himself to host the American Gladiators reboot. M&F caught up with The Miz, to find out why he’s more excited than ever about his career in sports entertainment, and he also revealed us which Gladiators event he is looking forward to the most.

How The Miz Balances WWE, Hosting, and Media Appearances

Getting The Miz to sit down is not easy. In the past few days he’s attended The Masters in Augusta, made a quick stop off at his home in Las Vegas, before traveling to San Jose for Friday Night SmackDown, and as he chats to M&F, has just landed in Los Angeles to shoot content for American Gladiators, “to be the host of a show that I literally was a huge fan of growing up as a kid,” he shares. This praise for American Gladiators isn’t just promotional hype. “I went to the live show when it was at the Gund Arena, at the time, in Cleveland, OH, and I just never forgot it,” he explains. The charismatic star has a hectic life, but is he still finding the world of showbiz to be “awesome” after 25 years in the spotlight? “So now, to be sat here with you, for Muscle & Fitness, and talking about American Gladiators, WrestleMania 42, and all the things I’m doing, yes! To answer your question, it is awesome to be The Miz!”

As if his in-ring work and hosting duties were not enough, WWE has recruited The Miz to officiate the marriages of five fanatic couples during WrestleMania week. So, on top of his already insane schedule, The Miz tells M&F that he’s now pondering whether to wear a suit, his wrestling gear, or maybe he’ll become “the best looking” Elvis impersonator on the strip, as he helps those couples to tie the knot.

The Miz’s Favorite Event: Why Atlaspheres Is Back

Prime Video is the place to catch the pulsating reboot of American Gladiators—the ultimate battle between the larger-than-life athletes and plucky contenders began way back in 1989 and led to spin-offs all around the world. In the U.S., the last season aired in 2008 on NBC, leaving fans waiting almost twenty years for this latest revival. And, while The Miz will bring his hosting duties to the show, the former WWE Champion will still be watching the action as an excited fan.

“I loved Atlaspheres when I was a kid,” shares The Miz. In this event, the contenders and Gladiators step inside some seriously heavy spheres of steel, with the objective being for the contenders to avoid clashing with a Gladiator’s Atlasphere and instead making it all the way to the designated scoring areas. “I think the reason I liked it so much is because it reminded me of a hamster wheel. It’s a human hamster wheel, more or less,” he jokes. For the contenders, there will be no furry friends in the arena, however.

Meet the New American Gladiators Cast

The new generation of American Gladiators will include characters like “Eagle” (Jason Peele), who comes from a powerlifting background, “Crush” (Dani Speegle) who is a six-time CrossFit Games athlete who won season 2 of The Titan Games. Then there’s the crop of bone-crushing professional wrestler’s including “Steel” (Jesse Godderz), “Fang” (Michael Wardlow), and “Hurricane” (Kailey Latimer).

With The Miz confirming that Atlaspheres will return in the new season of American Gladiators, he also provides a bit of a teaser. “Not only will you see Atlaspheres, you’ll see a new take on Atlaspheres as well, as the season progresses,” he shares. “Like I’ve been saying a lot of times is, we’re taking what was old and cool and fun, that made the show so popular and great, we’re taking that and bringing it to the now. The Gladiators are bigger, faster, stronger than ever before.”

With $100,000 up for grabs, along with the title of American Gladiator Champion, the show returns for a 10-episode run from April 17 on Prime Video.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 18 and 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air live via ESPN in the United States, and Netflix internationally.

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