The World Armlifting Championships will be held at the 2022 Mr. Olympia this year. There are a bunch of really talented strong lifters that will be competing in this year’s World Championships. Let’s meet some of them right now.

On the men’s side, in his debut at the World Championships is Carl Myerscough; he is a 2012 Olympian and English national record holder in the shot put; he will threaten all time world records in every discipline at this contest. At 6’10” and a very athletic 360 pounds, he is very impressive to watch. Look out for the 3 lifters that will be appearing at this contest who all have won World Championship medals while competing in Russia: former WSM competitor Odd Haugen, 5 time Canadian national champion Eric Roussin, and 4 time bronze medalist at the World Armlifting Championships Riccardo Magni.

Lifters in the women’s division that have already shown their excellence in Armlifting USA competitions include Sarah Chappelow, Anna Wilkins, and Ashlee Munsey. These lifters have all hit huge lifts in competition and potentially could break their weight class records in the lifts being contested this year. One up-and-coming lifter to watch is Tammy McClure. She has posted some huge lifts on her Instagram account and it is going to be exciting to see her lift in person at this contest.

There are 4 events at this year’s World Armlifting Championships:

Double Overhand Axle Deadlift

3″ Country Crush Blocks

3″ Saxon Bar

2″ Country Crush Deadlift

All events are for max weight in an unlimited attempt rising bar format. We will truly find out who has the strongest grip as they will be the last man/woman standing.

You can go to armliftingusa.com to learn more about our sport, sign up for membership, and find more opportunities for you to compete in a contest in 2023.