FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MIAMI, FL

September 7, 2013

SpiderBoost Interactive Agency

Big Ramy Teams Up With GAT

German American Technologies (GAT), maker of the immensely popular and clinically studied NITRAFLEX® pre-workout, today proudly announces the signing of IFBB professional bodybuilder Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay.

In what may be a world record for gaining muscle, Big Ramy achieved celebrity status amongst bodybuilding fans and workout enthusiasts after gaining more than 100lbs (36 kg) of lean muscle mass with just three years of training. Standing 5’ 9” (175 cm), Big Ramy currently tops the scales at an eye-popping 311 lbs (141 kg). In November 2012, the 28-year-old Egyptian athlete won the overall title at the 2012 Amateur Olympia and an invitation to compete in the 2013 Mr. Olympia contest. Later in May of this year Big Ramy, in his first professional event, won the coveted IFBB New York Pro.

“I am excited to be working with what many are saying is the number-one fastest-growing sports nutrition brand in the world. I know I can count on GAT to help me continue gaining muscle at the “super-human” speed that I have come to be known for,” said the enthusiastic Big Ramy.

After learning more about the company’s mission and history, and being introduced to the most intense, innovative product formulas available, Big Ramy knew that he had found a brand he wanted to be a part of.

“I’ve been in the bodybuilding industry for a while now, but I have never seen an athlete with the sheer size that Big Ramy has. We are proud to welcome him as GAT’s newest global brand ambassador. As a brand that’s growing at an explosive pace here in the USA and internationally, it’s only fitting that Big Ramy would choose GAT first. By supplementing his training with GAT supplements, we have no doubt that Big Ramy will continue to get bigger than you can possibly imagine, while hardening and defining his physique,” says Anthony Presciano, Vice-President of GAT.

GAT has signed Big Ramy to a multi-year endorsement contract. His initial arsenal of GAT products will include NITRAFLEX®, ADENOFLEX®, MUSCLE MARTINI®, JETFUEL® T-300™ and SUPERTEIN®. Big Ramy will display his championship physique on stage at the Mr. Olympia contest September 27th & 28th, as well as headlining print and digital advertising campaigns for GAT worldwide, beginning in late 2013.

ABOUT GAT

GAT designs, studies and produces physique and performance enhancing dietary supplements for male and female bodybuilding athletes and workout enthusiasts. GAT products are available in over 50 countries and 7,500 brick-and-mortar and online retailers including Vitamin Shoppe, GNC and Bodybuilding.com.

Meet Big Ramy and get free GAT product samples:

Visit booth #431 at the 2013 Mr. Olympia Fitness & Performance Expo

Friday, September 27, 11 AM to 12 PM and Saturday, September 28, 11 AM to 12 PM

GAT Website: www.teamgat.com

GAT on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GATonline

GAT on Twitter: twitter.com/TeamGAT

For more information, please contact:

Anthony Presciano

anthony@teamgat.com

203-325-8567