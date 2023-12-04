Most American bodybuilding fans enjoyed a big Thanksgiving weekend while international fans were still buzzing about the excitement that the 2023 Olympia Weekend brough to the bodybuilding world. Whether you’re fully committed to cardio or need an extra incentive to get back on an elliptical, the Olympia TV and Muscle & FItness YouTube channels have plenty of podcasts and shows to keep you company while you burn off those extra calories. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect this week.

Femme Flex Friday

The Prime Time Muscle crew were still sleeping off the big dinner, but the ladies of Femme Flex Friday delivered a special Thanksgiving episode. Lenda Murray, Whitney Jones, Camile Periat, and Wendy Fortino all wanted to wish their viewers and fans well during the kickoff of the holiday season and shared what they are all grateful for in 2023. They also shared a Thanksgiving wish for you to subscribe, share, and comment on this episode as only they can. The ladies’ outfit accessories alone make this worth the watch.

Fit Rockstar Show

This week’s special episode of The Fit Rockstar Show saw host Isabelle Turell interview 2023 Masters Olympia Figure champion Jessica Reyes Padilla. Padilla recently finished second to Cydney Gillon at the 2023 Olympia, but what would she change about the division if she won? Padilla answers that question as well as how she maintains confidence from one show to the next. Get an in-depth glance at one of bodybuilding’s most popular competitors and learn what she sees for herself in the future.

The Menace Podcast

This week’s episode of The Menace Podcast featured host Dennis James, Chris Cormier, and Milos Sarcev being joined by two-time Olympia 212 champion Shaun Clarida. “The Giant Killer” came off a second-place finish to new Olympia champion Keone Pearson at the 2023 Olympia Weekend in Orlando, FL, but he wanted to share that the defeat does not serve as a sign of the end for the New Jersey native. Clarida said “I’m not done,” and vowed to be back to reclaim the title he feels is his. He also talked about his new private gym, discussions about a documentary, and they even chopped it up about the men’s open division. James, Sarcev, and Cormier also share their thoughts about the Olympia in this big episode.

