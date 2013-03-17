Former 2012 Arnold Classic Winner IFBB Pro Branch Warren has only one goal this year – to win the Mr Olympia. That's why we didn't see him in Columbus for the 2013 Arnold Classic.

Branch doesn't care much in what people say about him and his chances for the Olympia. He's going for gold at the Olympia with the intent of coming in looking his best thus taking out Jay Cutler, Kai Greene and Phil Heath.

Does Branch Warren have what it takes to beat out 2x Mr Olympia Phil Heath let alone 4x Mr Olympia Jay Cutler or 2nd place Mr Olympia Kai Greene?