On Episode 275 of “The Menace Podcast,” host Dennis James was joined by regular guests Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev and, just days out from the highly anticipated Arnold Classic finals, the crew made their predictions in regard to who could win one of the biggest shows in bodybuilding.

Arnold Classic 2026: Prize Money Hits Historic Highs

The Arnold Classic Open division winner will take home the biggest single check over given to a competitive bodybuilder — a cool $750,000K, while the prize money for Men’s Classic Physique is also at record numbers, matching Olympia’s jackpot of $100K. To breakdown who could make the most bank in Columbus, the gang got together to discuss who could walk away from each of these divisions as respective winners.

Dennis James, Chris Cormier & Milos Sarcev Reveal Arnold Classic Predictions

Having won the Arnold with an incredible display last year, Mike “The Badass” Sommerfeld is the man to beat in 2026, but Dennis James feels that Wesley Vissers could pose a huge threat. “The Menace” feels that Vissers, who won the Arnold in 2024, is currently in the best shape of his career. Chris Cormier noted that “The Dutch” Oak would have to correct some of his perceived weaknesses, however, and display more mass on his legs, but James felt that those recent blurry photos, teased by Vissers, gave a glimpse of a filler lower-half.

“I just don’t know if that (fuller look in his legs) is gonna be there when he’s dry,” noted The Menace. “But I don’t think he’s going for, you know, super-duper peeled. He’s going to have to find a happy medium to stay fuller, especially in the lower-half, and I think if he can pull that off, I think he can actually challenge Mike.”

Milos Sarcev felt that not having a “small” waist or “powerful quads” could let The Dutch Oak down on the night, but he said that in terms of his chest and shoulders, “nobody has what Wesley does.”

Prediction: A top two showdown between Mike Sommerfeld and Wesley Vissers * Breaking News: Shortly after this episode was broadcast, Mike Sommerfeld missed his weight limit and could be out of the final, pending an official announcement.

Open Divisions Predictions on TMP

The Open division will see a fresh battle for bodybuilding’s biggest payday because Derek Lunsford is taking some well-earned time out having won this competition, and the Olympia, last year. Samson Dauda will also be missing action as he is focusing on the 2026 Mr Olympia event. Conversely, Andrew Jacked has emerged as a serious contender for the Arnold, after his third place showing in Las Vegas, and Martin Fitzwater is also turning heads with his current physique.

“I put Martin in second, fighting Andrew,” shared Dennis James. “It makes sense, they’ve been close before,” agreed Chris Cormier. “I think Martin looks more balanced than I’ve seen him, of late. I’m gonna go Martin second.”

Milos Sarcev made a case for Hadi Choopan to win, noting that when he’s at the top of his game, the Iranian is “Unbeatable,” but James speculated whether his recent controversies may hinder his ability to stay in shape.

Prediction: Andrew Jacked (Consensus)

To watch the full episode, where the panel also discussed Hadi Choopan and the latest bodybuilding news, see below.