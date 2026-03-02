On Episode 274 of The Menace Podcast, Wesley Vissers was the special guest alongside host Dennis James and regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond. During the show, the Dutch bodybuilder explained the strategy behind those pixelated photos he’s been sharing online,

Wesley Vissers won the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique title but dropped to fifth place last year in a show dominated by runner-up Logan Franklin and overall winner Mike Sommerfeld. While Vissers was disappointed by this fall from grace, he picked himself up and put his game face straight back on. Now, many experts are predicting a better showing for “The Dutch Oak” in 2026. “If I brought the package, last year, that I have right now, I think it would not have been a top two between Logan and Mike,” shared Vissers on TMP. “I have to be honest; I’m looking my absolute best right now.”

Still, figuring out the package that Vissers will bring to Columbus, OH, has been a point of interest as of late, because the Dutchman has been posting blurry images online, obscuring his legs.

Why has Wesley Vissers Posted Pixelated Images to Obscure His Legs?

“I see you giving kinda blurry sneak peaks of your quads,” noted The Menace. “What is that for?” Vissers was happy to respond, sharing that the reasoning stemmed from the fact that bodybuilding observers and fans are desperate to see the progress that he has made with his legs. “I know what I’m bringing,” said Vissers. “I have two children. The harder they whine, the less chance they have of getting it,” he said, with a wry smile on his face. “So, the more people who keep asking to show the legs, the more I’m inclined not to do so,” he laughed.

Of course, hiding the progress of a physique before showtime has been a great strategy in the past. Olympia icon Dorian Yates earned the nickname, “The Shadow” because he would wear baggy clothes, preventing his opponents from seeing his body until they were all under the lights.

“I’m kind of trolling a little bit with those pictures, and kind of giving a sneak peek,” Vissers told the panel. “So, people can guess for themselves, but the moment the legs matter the most will be on stage, next to Mike Sommerfeld. And we’re going to see exactly the difference there’s going to be — between this show — and pretty much any other show I’ve ever done.”

To watch the full episode with Wesley Vissers, where the panel also made Arnold Classic predictions and were joined by Justin Compton, see below.