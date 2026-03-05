The 2026 Arnold Classic, in Columbus, OH, promises to be one of the most impactful bodybuilding shows of all-time, with astonishing prize money, rising stars, and exciting new routes to the Olympia finals. With this in mind, M&F takes a look at five fast facts that chart the historic importance of the Arnold within the competitive bodybuilding landscape, and why 2026 could mark its most impactful year yet.

Who Has Won the Most Arnold Classic Titles?

The record holder for the most Arnold Classic victories is Dexter Jackson with eight total wins.

Dexter Jackson has a firm grip on the record for most victories at the Arnold Classic. He has taken the trophy in the Open division 5-times in the United States. (2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, and 2015). Incredibly, he achieved those first and then final victories ten years apart. But on top of the Arnold Classic U.S, Jackson also won the Arnold Classic Australia and Arnold Classic Europe in 2015, finally taking first place in the Arnold Classic South Africa back in 2016, extending his global wins to an eleven-year span.

Who Has Earned the Most Arnold Classic Prize Money?

Thanks to his dominant run, Dexter Jackson is also believed to hold the record for highest Arnold Classic earnings, with more than $730,000 in total prize money.

While the prize money for the Arnold has increased over time, the purse for first place in 2005 and 2006 was thought to be $100K, increasing to £130K between 2008 and 2015, not counting additional awards like Hummers, watches, and jackets of course. So, Dexter Jackson’s five victories in the Arnold U.S. are thought to have raked in an estimated total $590K, while known payouts from international wins have added at least a further $140K to the pot.

Who Won the Biggest Arnold Classic Payday Ever?

The biggest single Arnold Classic prize so far went to Derek Lunsford in 2025, when he won $500,000 in the Men’s Open division.

Dexter Jackson’s eyes must water as he follows the prize money for the Arnold, increasing exponentially since the time that he dominated the stage. In 2025, the Arnold Classic USA winner, Derek Lunsford, took home a whopping check for $500K. To make his bank manager even more ecstatic, Lunsford then went on to win the Olympia that same year, earning a further $600k. The one-upmanship between the Arnold and the Olympia continues, and the winner of the 2026 Arnold Classic will become the new record holder of the single biggest monetary prize with the “I’ll be back” star promising an astonishing $750K.

How Many Bodybuilders Have Won Both the Arnold and the Olympia?

Talking of the Olympia, between the first Arnold Classic in 1989 and the most recent competition in 2025, only seven men have been crowned king of both the Arnold and the longer running Olympia final. Those bodybuilders are:

Brandon Curry

Derek Lunsford

Dexter Jackson

Hadi Choopan

Jay Cutler

Ronnie Coleman

Samson Dauda

Why Classic Physique Is Getting Huge Attention in 2026

While the Open division is still thought to be the main draw as far as ticket sales for shows like the Arnold and Mr Olympia finals, the importance of the Men’s Classic Physique category receives a huge boost at the Arnold this year. Not only has the prize money increased to $100K, matching the 2025 Olympia jackpot, but winning the event will also earn automatic qualification into the 2026 Olympia finals — the first time that this entry route has been possible. So, will rising starts like Sam Sulek shock the world and take the bodybuilding world by storm, or will the young lion be tamed by current champ, Mike Sommerfeld?

With the fate of the biggest names in the sport, like Martin Fitzwater and the ascending Andrew Jacked also in the mix, the 2026 Arnold promises to be an exciting kick off to the year ahead in bodybuilding.

The 2026 Arnold Classic will return to Columbus, OH on Mar. 5-8, 2026.